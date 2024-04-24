Submit Release
Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings

COLDWATER, Mich., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced first quarter net income of $2,678,000, or $0.59 per share, compared to net income of $3,005,000, or $0.66 per share, for the first quarter of 2023.

John R. Waldron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated, “Earnings were lower due to net interest margin compression in this higher interest rate environment and our overhead increased as we continued our expansion. Total assets, loans and deposits all reached record highs.”

As of March 31, 2024, total consolidated assets grew to $1.479 billion compared to $1.415 billion on December 31, 2023. Likewise, total loans and deposits also grew during the quarter totaling $1.058 billion and $1.211 billion, respectively, on March 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $11,687,000, or 1.10% of loans on March 31, 2024. Net loan charge-offs totaled $10,000 for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $0 during the first quarter of 2023. Delinquent and non-accrual loans as a percentage of gross loans were 0.11% on March 31, 2024 compared to 0.10% on December 31, 2023.

The annualized return on average assets for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 were 0.73% and 0.93% respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 10.80% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 13.68% for the first quarter of 2023. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the three-month period ending March 31, 2024 was 2.95% compared to 3.31% for the same period of 2023.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 15 branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties, and a loan production office in Jackson County, providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “begin,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for credit losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned, mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities, involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions (“risk factors”) that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share data)
  March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		  
ASSETS            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 122,869   $ 71,620  
Federal funds sold   252     1,468  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   163,210     169,740  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   60,864     61,600  
Loans held-for-sale   683     169  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $11,687 - 2024 ($11,697 - 2023)   1,046,787     1,024,720  
Premises and equipment, net   22,087     23,114  
Net cash surrender value of life insurance   22,636     22,472  
Goodwill   13,422     13,422  
Other intangible assets, net   138     147  
Other assets   25,908     26,323  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,478,856   $ 1,414,795  
             
LIABILITIES            
Deposits:            
Non-interest bearing $ 204,748   $ 226,178  
Interest bearing   1,005,768     931,793  
Total deposits   1,210,516     1,157,971  
             
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings   1,824     1,738  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   15,044     15,703  
Other borrowings   116,900     106,900  
Subordinated debentures   34,670     34,653  
Total liabilities   1,378,954     1,316,965  
             
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding   -     -  
Common stock, $2.50 par value:            
Authorized - 10,000,000 shares            
Issued and outstanding – 4,521,106 shares in 2024 (4,533,637 shares in 2023)   11,298     11,330  
Additional paid-in capital   13,131     13,126  
Retained earnings   91,794     89,808  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net   (16,321 )   (16,434 )
Total shareholders’ equity   99,902     97,830  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,478,856   $ 1,414,795  
             


SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share data)  
  Three Months Ended March 31,  
  2024   2023  
             
Interest income:            
Loans, including fees $ 15,466   $ 11,853  
Securities:            
Taxable   1,483     1,527  
Tax-exempt   299     329  
Other   1,259     624  
Total interest income   18,507     14,333  
             
Interest expense:            
Deposits   6,819     3,767  
Other   1,627     660  
Total interest expense   8,446     4,427  
Net interest income   10,061     9,906  
Provision for credit losses   -     275  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   10,061     9,631  
             
Non-interest income:            
Service charges on deposit accounts   424     393  
Trust fees   641     567  
Net gains on loan sales   73     60  
Earnings on life insurance assets   164     146  
ATM and debit card fee income   424     414  
Other   255     221  
Total non-interest income   1,981     1,801  
Non-interest expense:            
Salaries and employee benefits   5,296     4,762  
Occupancy, net   499     487  
Equipment   424     322  
Professional and outside services   586     473  
Software maintenance   592     519  
ATM expenses   189     207  
Printing, postage and supplies   161     101  
Telecommunication expenses   87     91  
Amortization of other intangibles   9     9  
Other   943     758  
Total non-interest expense   8,786     7,729  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   3,256     3,703  
Federal income tax provision   578     698  
NET INCOME $ 2,678   $ 3,005  
Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.59   $ 0.66  
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.59   $ 0.66  
Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.15   $ 0.14   

CONTACT: John H. Castle, Chairman
(517) 279-5500

