Woodwards makes a generational shift for new generation Mothers

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over 170 years, Woodward’s has always been a brand that understands what Mothers’ and Babies’ need. Woodward’s has been making MOMs and Babies smile. While Woodward’s has been a trusted brand handed down, generation after generation by Mothers; this consumer truth has changed.

Today, new Mothers live in a nuclear family and while they do get advise from various people including their friends and family, largely they do their own research. Whether it is choosing a dress or a diaper, today’s mothers insist on knowing everything before she not just uses it for her baby but even considers to use it.

This is a huge mindset shift. Says Saket Govind, DGM TTK Healthcare, “With increased awareness and worldview, today’s mothers are becoming a lot more choosier on everything. They are willing to trust a brand only based on its transparency and how much it is willing to share the information she seeks.” He adds “Gone are the days when marketers could get away with tall claims. Today’s Mothers expect the marketers to walk the talk.”

Armed with this insight, Woodward’s has created an improved ayurvedic formulation that is gentler as well as tastier & comes in a new Royal Blue pack. The Blue colour symbolises the trust, responsibility and wisdom of mothers. A brand new pack reflects the ethos of the new generation of mothers. Woodward’s has successfully recreated the same magic but in a gentler, safer and tastier ayurvedic formulation. The improved Woodward’s has been introduced recently and is being quickly adopted by the New Mothers.

Woodward's Gripe Water is an Ayurvedic Formulation contains ingredients like Dill seed oil and Sarjikakshara, which have been known to be beneficial in easing stomach discomfort due to gas, acidity, bloating & other stomach-related problems in babies and children. It is also useful in providing relief during the teething period in babies.

While the formulation and the pack reflects the modern moms, Woodward’s has also created a new TV Commercial based on this insight. While today’s women are modern, independent, have access to latest information and more aware, they are also caring and protective of their child’s wellbeing. They seek information to make their own decision.

The new film celebrates this New Mother, her intelligence and her discerning way of choosing the right products for her baby like Woodward’s Gripe water; which has been putting smiles on fussy & gassy babies for 170+ years by giving instant relief to stomach pain & acidity while ensuring baby growth. Now Woodward’s has taken the mantle to be the guardian of not just baby smiles, but also the smiles of discerning mothers.”

