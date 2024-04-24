Churchill Capital Hires Cliff Ackers, Jamie Axford and Jordan Davis to the USA Equities Desk

Churchill Capital is pleased to announce that Cliff Ackers, Jamie Axford, and Jordan Davis, have joined our USA Equities trading team.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Churchill Capital is pleased to announce that Cliff Ackers, Jamie Axford, and Jordan Davis, experienced Sales Traders formerly with Oppenheimer and Co., have joined our USA Equities trading team to strengthen our capabilities. They bring a wealth of expertise and will offer valuable market insights and trading advice to our institutional and hedge fund clients.

"Our team is greatly enhanced by the arrival of Cliff, Jamie, and Jordan, whose market expertise will significantly benefit our North American equities operations," commented Patrick Churchill, co-founder of Churchill Capital Ltd. Cliff, Jamie and Jordan worked together as a team at Oppenheimer and Co since 2009. Prior to that Cliff was at Lehman Brothers where, among other things he ran a prop trading book. Jamie was at Cantor Fitzgerald and Jordan was at Jefferies.

Churchill has also added Marine Chriqui to the US research sales team. Marine's experience as a Merger Arbitrage analyst focusing on Europe and the APAC region since 2017, combined with her prior role as a legal consultant at Willkie Farr and Gallagher LLP, specializing in EU and competition law, will further enhance our research capabilities and market insights.

Founded in 2000 and operating as a part of the Makor Group, Churchill Capital is an established institutional agency broker-dealer with a global footprint across key financial centres. Our comprehensive agency execution services span Equities, Bonds, FX, and Crypto, reflecting our dedication to serving a diverse client base with excellence. Our ongoing expansion into the merger arb sector and beyond reflects our commitment to maintaining a leading edge in the financial markets.

Makor Group, established in March 2011 by former senior executives of Cantor Fitzgerald, Michael Halimi and Avi Bouhadana, specialises in delivering financial securities research and execution services to institutional investors across various asset classes, including cash equities, fixed income, equity derivatives and foreign exchange.

Makor Securities and Makor Capital were established in London and Tel Aviv respectively. The firm has experienced substantial growth and is proud to maintain a global presence with offices in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, Geneva, Tel Aviv, Melbourne, Monaco, Dubai and Singapore. With over 200 group employees, Makor provides its clients with 24-hour global trading capabilities, serving as a centralized point of access to more than 90 execution venues.

Our global client base includes pension funds, mutual funds, quant-driven funds, hedge funds, risk arbitrage specialists, proprietary trading desks and private banks. We specialise in generating original and innovative trading ideas focusing on risk arbitrage, special situations, relative value and event-driven opportunities.

With a profound understanding of local markets and our extensive client relationships, we pride ourselves on our ability to offer enhanced access to liquidity whilst deepening our insight into trading flows across borders and strategies.