Display Market Major Key Players and Industry Analysis Till 2032 | Japan Display, E Ink Holdings

Display Market Size

The display market is experiencing significant growth driven by innovations such as flexible screens, touch integration, and high-definition resolution.” — David Correa

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published an exclusive report, titled, "Display Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Display Type, by Technology, by Application, by Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032".

The Global Display Market was valued at $124.1 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $242.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032

A display refers to an electronic device or component designed to present information in a visual form. This information can range from static images and text to dynamic videos and interactive interfaces. Displays utilze various technologies to present this visual content, including Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED), and Light-Emitting Diode (LED), among others. These technologies differ in their methods of producing light and images, impacting factors such as color accuracy, brightness, energy efficiency, and viewing angles. Displays are integral to a range of devices that permeate daily life, including smartphones, tablets, televisions, computer monitors, smartwatches, and digital signage.

The continuous evolution of display technology has brought about notable innovations such as flexible screens, touch integration, and high-definition resolution, significantly enhancing user interaction and visual experience. Beyond their significance in consumer electronics, displays play vital roles across diverse sectors including healthcare, automotive, retail, and entertainment, acting as interfaces that seamlessly connect users with digital information and services.

Key Findings of the Study

• In 2022, flat panel displays dominated the display market size. However, during the forecast period, flexible panel displays are projected to expand at the highest CAGR.

• By technology, LCD technology was at the forefront of the display market in 2022, capturing the largest display market share. Meanwhile, OLED technology is predicted to witness the highest growth rate in terms of CAGR throughout the forecast period.

• By application, the television and digital signage segment were the largest contributors to the display industry in 2022. On the other hand, vehicle displays are expected to experience the most rapid growth, showcasing the highest CAGR during the forecast timeframe.

• In 2022, the consumer electronics sector dominated the display market by holding the largest share among industry verticals. Moving forward, the automotive sector is projected to lead in growth, with the highest CAGR expected during the forecast period.

• Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific region was the leading market for displays in 2022, holding the largest share. It is also predicted to maintain its growth momentum and achieve the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Key Market Players:

The display market size report offers an in-depth analysis of the 10 prime market players that are active in the market. Moreover, it provides their thorough financial analysis, business strategies, SWOT profile, business overview, and recently launched products & services. In addition, the report offers recent market developments such as market expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships & collaborations. The prime market players studied in the report are LG Display Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., AU Optronics, Japan Display Inc., E Ink Holdings Inc., Hannstar Display Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Kent Displays Inc., NEC Display Solutions, and Sony Corporation.

Segmentation Analysis:

The display market is segmented on the basis of Display Type, Industry Vertical, Technology, Application, and Region. The report offers an in-depth study of every segment, which helps market players and stakeholders to understand the fastest growing segments and highest grossing segments in the market.

The display market is analyzed across the globe and highlight several factors that affect the performance of the market across the various region including North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).

The display market report provides thorough information about prime end-users and annual forecast during the period from 2022 to 2030. Moreover, it offers revenue forecast for every year coupled with sales growth of the market. The forecasts are provided by skilled analysts in the market and after an in-depth analysis of the geography of the market. These forecasts are essential for gaining insight into the future prospects of the display industry.

The Report will help the Readers:

- Figure out the market dynamics altogether.

- Inspect and scrutinize the competitive scenario and the future display market landscape with the help of different strictures including Porter's five forces.

- Understand the impact of different government regulations throughout the global health crisis and evaluate the display market condition in the tough time.

- Consider the portfolios of the protruding players functional in the market in consort with the thorough study of their products/services.

- Have a compact idea of the highest revenue generating segment.

The research operandi of the global display market includes significant primary as well as secondary research. When the primary methodology encompasses widespread discussion with a plethora of valued participants, the secondary research involves a substantial amount of product/service descriptions. Furthermore, several government sites, industry bulletins, and press releases have also been properly examined to bring forth high-value industry insights.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic hit almost all sectors across the globe. The government restrictions and guidelines issued by World Health Organization (WHO) have temporarily suspended the manufacturing facilities. In addition, the prolonged lockdown across several countries led to disruption of the supply chain and increased raw material prices. Such factors affected the global display market growth . The report offers an in-depth analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the market.

The Report Offers:

• Evaluation of market share for regional and country-level segments.

• Market analysis of top industry players.

• Strategic recommendations for new entrants.

• All mentioned segments, and regional market forecasts for the next 10 years.

• Market Trends (Drivers, Difficulties, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and Recommendations)

• Strategic recommendations in the main business segment of the market forecast.

• Competitive landscaping of major general trends.

• Company profiling with detailed strategy, financial and recent developments.

• Latest technological progress mapping supply chain trends.

The market study further promotes a sustainable market scenario on the basis of key product offerings. On the other hand, Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network. The report provides an explicit global display market breakdown and exemplifies how the opposition will take shape in the new few years to come. Rendering the top ten industry players functional in the market, the study emphasizes on the policies & approaches integrated by them to retain their foothold in the industry.

