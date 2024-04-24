[Exploring China-PSCs Co-operation Opportunities] "Conference of Entrepreneurs" Is Successfully Held Nearly 700 representatives from China and PSCs participate in the event

MACAU, April 24 - The "Conference of Entrepreneurs", one of the supporting activities of the 6th Ministerial Conference of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-Speaking Countries (Macao), was successfully held today (23 April). Nearly 700 leaders and representatives from governments, trade promotion agencies, chambers of commerce, and enterprises from mainland China, nine Portuguese-speaking countries, Hong Kong, and Macao attended the conference. Among them were representatives from China's top 500 enterprises, leading PSCs enterprises in global pulp production, and representatives from the "1+4" industries.Guests included a number of vice chancellors and ministerial officials.

The theme of this "Conference of Entrepreneurs" was "Promoting the New Trends of Digital Transformation and Sharing the New Opportunities Presented by Green Development", Guo Tingting, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Commerce of China, stated at the conference that Macao pro-actively builds a high-level comprehensive platform for China-PSCs trade and economic co-operation, playing a positive role in China's and PSCs’ trade exchanges, enterprise services, conferences and exhibitions, cultural displays, and talent training. The construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin is progressing, bringing more new opportunities for China-PSCs economic and trade co-operation. The Ministry of Commerce will support Macao in continuing to play the role of "liaison" between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

The "1+4" industries development will provide more opportunities for Sino-Portuguese enterprises

Lei Wai Nong, Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government, stated that the "Conference of Entrepreneurs" is an important event during the Ministerial Conference of Forum Macao. He hopes that elites from all parties will share their insights and explore new models of China-PSCs co-operation, continuously optimise and upgrade the industrial and supply chains through technological innovation, and contribute to the high-quality development of China-PSCs economic and trade co-operation. At the same time, Macao is committed to promoting the development of the "1+4" industries, which will provide even more development opportunities for Chinese and PSCs’ enterprises. Since this year, the construction of the Co-operation Zone has been further accelerated, creating more favorable conditions for the establishment of the Macao-Hengqin International Trade Centre. The new development model of "Macao Platform + International Resources + Hengqin Space + Results Sharing" will also become more prominent.

Zhang Shaogang, Vice Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), stated that the business communities of China and Portuguese-speaking countries uphold the spirit of "jointly seeking co-operation, building platforms, and sharing development" and have achieved substantial results in various areas including infrastructure construction, clean energy, finance and insurance, and healthcare. In the future, the two sides can deepen co-operation in three major directions: as the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone accelerates, the business community of Portuguese-speaking countries can connect with the mainland Chinese market through Macao’s platform; the two sides can enhance exchanges in digital transformation, green economy, and other emerging fields, leading the new trends of industrial co-operation; and fully leverage the role of trade promotion agencies to create new pragmatic co-operation platforms. CCPIT will host the "2nd China International Supply Chain Expo" in Beijing in November this year to facilitate the optimisation and upgrading of industrial and supply chains in different countries including China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Francisco Tadeu Barbosa de Alencar, Deputy Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Micro and Small Business of the Federative Republic of Brazil, stated that China and Brazil are important partners in economic and commercial co-operation. He hopes to use the China-PSCs platform to enable small enterprises to participate more in digital transformation and make more contributions to fundamental innovation, employment and production. Macao has significant advantages in promoting PSCs’ companies’ access to the Chinese market, and PSCs can also seek more opportunities by utilising their own advantages.

Two themed seminars gathered insights from heavyweight speakers

Many heavyweight speakers are invited to two themed seminars, including representatives from China's top 500 enterprises, trade promotion agencies, chambers of commerce or enterprise representatives from nine Portuguese-speaking countries, as well as representatives from mainland China and Hong Kong and Macao, covering finance, high-tech, trade and environmental protection. They shared their insights on the topics of "Accelerating Digital Transformation, Unleashing New Energy for Industrial Development" and "Promoting Green Economy, Creating a Sustainable Future".

During the event, participating representatives shared their experiences in enterprise digitalisation and discussed the potential trade risks involved, as well as the challenges faced by traditional industries in regions with significant urban-rural disparities. They also highlighted that the Conference of Entrepreneurs can facilitate the collaboration between mainland China, Portuguese-speaking countries, and Macao, enhance production output, quality, and efficiency, as well as improving trade circulation to unleash new development momentum.

Several attendees also expressed that, regarding green development in the future, Macao's "1+4" diversified development can be a good entry point to continuously forge ahead technological development. By leveraging Macao’s role as a China-PSCs platform, it would contribute to global emission reduction efforts, and achieve a green and sustainable development.