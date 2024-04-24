[Conference of Entrepreneurs Facilitates Industries’ Growth] China and PSCs Enterprises Gratified by Results beyond Expectation

MACAU, April 24 - As a supporting activity of the “6th Ministerial Conference of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao), the “Conference of Entrepreneurs” strived to push forward the development of Macao’s China-PSCs platform. During the event, nearly 70 matching sessions took place, 15 projects were signed, involving the “1+4” industries and synergistic collaborations in the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, yielding gratifying and diversified results.

Many enterprises from China and PSCs harvested business opportunities that exceeded their expectations for the Conference. A Portuguese chamber of commerce signed co-operation agreements with a Hengqin enterprise and a Henan technology company respectively. A financial association from Macao signed memorandum of co-operation with a PSC commercial association. Some attending business representatives have also expressed that during the Conference, they fully experienced the advantages of Macao as a China-PSC Platform. They obtained deep insights into the latest economic and trade development trends between China and PSCs and, thanks to the thorough communication and preparation by the organisers prior to the event, they were able to precisely connect with target enterprises during the Conference, leading to an ideal exchange process conducive to their business expansion. Some of the PSCs enterprises intended to look for Macao agents through IPIM’s “China-PSC Business Compass” to sell their original chocolate products in Macao and mainland Chinese market.

As a supporting activity of the “6th Ministerial Conference of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao), the “Conference of Entrepreneurs” was jointly organised by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), and co-organised by the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao), with the support of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Angola (CCIA), the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), the Cape Verde TradeInvest, the Guinea Investment Promotion Agency, the Chamber of Commerce of Equatorial Guinea, the Mozambique Investment and Export Promotion Agency (APIEX), the Portuguese Trade and Investment Agency (AICEP), the Commerce and Investment Promotion Agency (APCI) of São Tomé, the TradeInvest Timor-Leste and the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Federation of Entrepreneurs. The second to the fifth editions of the Ministerial Conference were held between 2006 and 2016. During this period of time, four supporting activities for entrepreneurs were held.

Guided community tours to enhance understanding of Macao and expand business opportunities

Furthermore, the organisers of the “Conference of Entrepreneurs” arranged guided community tours for nearly a hundred trade visitors, enabling them to explore and consume in the local community, extending the benefits of the event and stimulating various aspects of the city, including logistics, foot traffic, capital flow, business opportunities and information flow. The participants immersed themselves in Macao’s cultural tourism atmosphere and business environment. It did not only deepen the cross-sectorial integration and development of “tourism + MICE” initiatives, but also helped drive more investment projects and exhibition activities to Macao, contributing to the realisation of appropriate diversification of Macao’s economy.