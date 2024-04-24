Secretary: 400 applications processed in initial talent importation scheme

MACAU, April 24 - The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms Ao Ieong U, said the Government had processed around 400 applications for the initial round of the talent importation scheme. The Talent Development Committee was currently optimising arrangements for a new phase of the scheme.

Speaking on Tuesday (23 April) on the sidelines of a public event, Ms Ao Ieong said the Government had mulled using a comprehensive scoring system, rather than just individually scoring particular items submitted by applicants, such as a research thesis or family background.

In addition, to address the talent needs of the four major industries on which the city wishes to focus, the Government would work to attract outstanding non-local graduates. The Government would look at those with an excellent academic performance, and who had studied at local universities in any of more than 20 disciplines relevant to the whitelist of key industries.

The designated key-industry disciplines included: computer applications, network engineering, and disciplines related to the “Big Health” industry and to modern finance. It was expected that annually no more than 200 non-local outstanding students would meet the eligibility standards required for an application under the scheme. Ms Ao Ieong added that in order to be approved, non-local students would need to have obtained a degree in a designated key industry discipline, from a local tertiary education institution. They would also be required to have a grade point average of 3.6 or above, and either have secured employment – or a commitment for such – from a local employer, to work within an in-demand position. Candidates would also need to meet a requirement of entitlement to a higher salary level, relative to the average salary expected for local graduates.

Ms Ao Ieong said she hoped that the new, optimised phase of the talent importation scheme would also be able to attract to Macao – for employment and career development – students that had attended a university ranked in the top 50 worldwide.

Regarding the site for an outdoor performance venue with a capacity of 50,000 people, the Secretary said the Government considered as a possibility, land plots in the vicinity of the Macao East Asian Games Dome, and of integrated resorts. However, such land would need to be levelled and undergo testing regarding suitability, before a final decision. A public announcement would be made at the earliest opportunity, once a final decision had been made. The goal was to host concerts at the venue in the first quarter of next year, Ms Ao Ieong added.