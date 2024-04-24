【Welcome Labor Day holiday】Macao Grand Prix Museum x LEGO® Speed Racing kicks off today

MACAU, April 24 - The Macao Grand Prix Museum (the “Museum”) partners with LEGO® HK for the first time to present a special exhibition. At the Museum’s invitation, LEGO® Certified Professional Andy Hung has specially designed and built a LEGO® model of Formula 3 race car at the scale of 1:1 as a new regular exhibit at the Museum in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR.

The special exhibition of “Macao Grand Prix Museum x LEGO® Speed Racing” is inaugurated today (24 April). As a time-limited highlight of the exhibition, museumgoers can build their own car models out of LEGO® bricks. Residents and visitors are welcome to enjoy the experience in the upcoming Labor Day holiday and afterwards.

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes and Deputy Director Ricky Hoi, Marketing Director of LEGO® Hong Kong & Taiwan, Kelvin Cheng, and LEGO® Certified Professional Andy Hung officiated the opening ceremony.

For LEGO® enthusiasts --- 1:1 scale LEGO® model of Formula 3 race car

Built by LEGO® Certified Professional Andy Hung for the Museum, the LEGO® Formula 3 car exhibit is modeled after the formula 3 car of International Automobile Federation (FIA) at the scale of 1:1. The work is composed of over 300,000 LEGO® bricks and took about seven weeks to complete. The LEGO® car is mainly in green color – a splash of Macao’s aroma. It is decorated with lotus pattern, a symbol of the city, and the number of 25, representing the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR. For easier handling during transport from Hong Kong to Macao, the LEGO® car model was built in over ten separate parts, which were assembled after arrival to the Museum. It thus required a more complicated building process than usual models.

LEGO® race car model on regular display

The first collaborative exhibition between MGTO and LEGO® HK enjoyed much popularity in 2015. Built by Andy Hung, LEGO® models of Macao’s World Heritage, events and landmarks were displayed in Ritz Building at Senado Square and Macao Science Center. Now on regular display at the Macao Grand Prix Museum as a new collaborative project with LEGO® HK, the 1:1 scale LEGO® Formula 3 car is expected to captivate LEGO® fans once again. Locals and visitors are welcome to come and behold the special exhibit.

Time-limited LEGO® brick fun

As part of its first special exhibition in collaboration with LEGO® HK, the Museum now welcomes visitors to build their own race car models out of LEGO® bricks at the exhibition zone and test their works upon a steep platform on site, from today (24 April) until 31 August. The special exhibition spans across the Labor Day holiday and summer holidays, with the hope to draw local and visiting museumgoers during holidays for a more colorful travel experience in Macao. The exhibition is held to deepen integration between “tourism + sports” in parallel with the Macao SAR Government’s development strategy for economic diversification and in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR.

Time-limited special offers

From today until 31 August, museum visitors can obtain a coupon with each admission ticket purchased. They can redeem the coupon for a free LEGO® set of “30343 McLaren Elva” at official LEGO® shops and enjoy a 10% discount at purchase of any LEGO® set of the series as follows: LEGO® Classic, City, Creator 3 in 1, Speed Champions or Technic. The free sets are in limited quantity and available in different varieties while stock lasts.

Since its reopening in a brand-new outlook in 2021, the Macao Grand Prix Museum has been dedicated to introduction of new exhibits and interactive elements. There are the Formula 3 simulator, motorcycle racing simulator and augmented reality (AR) view feature among other highlights. Last year (2023), the Museum collaborated with Madame Tussauds Hong Kong to exhibit the wax figures of eight renowned racing drivers. In partnership with PICO, an extended reality (XR) brand under Douyin Group, the Museum launched the “VR 360° race replay” exhibit zone, where visitors can enjoy an immersive virtual reality (VR) experience of the Macau Grand Prix made possible by PICO’s VR technology. The debut of the LEGO® Formula 3 race car model at the scale of 1:1 now contributes further to dissemination of the motorsport culture and integration of “tourism + sports”, in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR.