$1 million in grants provided to bring new arts projects to life

Release date: 24/04/24

The Malinauskas Labor Government is investing $1.1 million to support local artists to bring new performances and works of art to South Australia, in the latest round of Arts and Culture Grants.

The Malinauskas Government committed at the election to providing an extra $1 million in grants for local artists and as a result, 58 grants will be provided to South Australian artists across literature, visual arts, craft, design and performing arts, including projects where professional artists will work with communities.

The grants will create jobs for 394 artists, 183 arts workers, and 44 support workers.

In accordance with our Boosting Arts Grants and Enhancing Inclusion election commitment, which was designed to increase engagement with diverse artists and communities:

16% will be led by First Nations artists, and 24% will involve First Nations people.

26% involve deaf or disabled people.

43% involve artists and participants from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

24% involve regional and/or remote participants.

A Triennial Project grant of $120,000 was awarded to Beacon Studios for the development of a new work - GNOSIS - that fuses holographic technology with contemporary dance, and will premiere as part of the 2025 Illuminate Adelaide Festival.

Lewis Major Projects received a Touring Support grant of $42,375 for a triple bill presentation in London in April/May 2024 and a three-city national tour in August 2024 of Little Murmur, a dance work for children.

Soundstream, in collaboration with the Pukatja and Titjikala communities, received an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Project grant of $14,991, which will see senior women participate in a music workshop with the Inarma Choir in the Northern Territory; its focus to keep culture strong for future generations.

Supported projects will take place across metropolitan Adelaide, regional South Australia, interstate and international locations.

For a full list of recipients click here.

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

The Malinauskas Government is committed to supporting South Australian artists to bring new projects to life and we’re investing more than $1 million in this funding round alone.

On top of the incredible cultural value the sector continually brings to enrich our state, the economic activity and employment opportunities that flow from supporting arts practitioners are clear with more than 600 jobs created through these projects.