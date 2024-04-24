Construction starts on new SA Ambulance Service headquarters and Adelaide station

Construction has commenced on the highly anticipated SA Ambulance Service Headquarters and co-located Adelaide station – a $120 million build that will be a major boost to the state’s emergency ambulance services.

The project will deliver a key Malinauskas Labor Government election commitment to enhance the capacity of SA Ambulance Service to provide critical emergency and health pathways for South Australians and streamline patient coordination across the state's health system - a major effort to help improve response times and tackle ramping.

Last year, SAAS answered more than 314,000 Triple Zero calls and more than 62,000 non-emergency calls, with demand increasing about 8 per cent annually. The new HQ will accommodate this increasing volume to assist South Australians in need.

Led by Hansen Yuncken, the project features a 6,700 sqm two-storey ambulance Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), complete with a State Health Coordination Centre, alongside a 1,500 sqm Adelaide ambulance station and garage, strategically located at 71 Richmond Road, Mile End.

An estimated 80 construction workers will be on-site daily, contributing significantly to the local economy.

Excavators are set to clear more than 10,000 sqm of asphalt before soil preparation commences, paving the way for a concrete pour later in the year, with construction due for completion in late 2025.

The on-site ambulance station will house two new 24/7 emergency crews, totalling 32 paramedics, equipped with four new ambulances, as well as the 24 paramedics and fleet relocated from the nearby Ashford station.

The first group of new Adelaide-based paramedics will commence in July, initially operating from temporary facilities until the completion of the new station.

Among its standout features, the new headquarters will ensure secure 24/7 operations for more than 143 staff, include post-disaster functionality, and integrate Triple Zero emergency call and dispatch capabilities and other clinical telehealth specialist roles seamlessly.

It will also serve as the new home for the State Health Coordination Centre, currently operating from Tonsley, providing continuous oversight of patient transfers within the health system and hospital capacity.

The new HQ will replace the existing ageing SAAS Emergency Operations Centre on Greenhill Rd, Eastwood.

The Malinauskas Labor Government wasted no time in strengthening ambulance Triple Zero operations by appointing 10 new dispatchers in July 2023, with plans to recruit five more by July this year. These additional dispatchers play a crucial role in coordinating ambulance taskings, with the government bringing on 36 additional vehicles through its recruitment pledge of 350 more ambos.

Ben and Tiana Green of Croydon Park recently experienced firsthand the importance of a reliable ambulance service, after facing the unexpected arrival of their second child at home.

In this urgent situation, they received guidance from a Triple Zero call-taker, who calmly provided instructions over the phone, leading them through the delivery process.

Baby Zeb was born in just 12 minutes, with paramedics arriving seconds after his delivery.

The family has expressed its gratitude for the assistance they received during their time of need and acknowledged the recent boosts in ambulance services, which are making a significant difference in the lives of everyday South Australians, like themselves.

Attributable to Chris Picton

It’s fantastic to see work starting on a critical piece of ambulance infrastructure for our state.

We are delivering on a key election commitment to build a new SAAS HQ and Adelaide station.

The new headquarters will be a vast improvement on the existing site on Greenhill Road which is old and outdated.

The call takers we rely on to answer Triple Zero calls and the dispatchers coordinating life-saving ambulance responses for South Australians deserve to be working from a modern fit-for-purpose facility.

We are also delivering a state-first health coordination centre equipped with a 24/7 overview of system demand for Local Health Networks and ambulances.

Attributable to SAAS Chief Executive Officer Rob Elliott

Today marks an exciting step to deliver on our largest Operational Growth Plan project. We're thrilled to see it come to fruition.

Our staff's wellbeing is paramount, especially for those tirelessly fielding Triple Zero calls and coordinating ambulance dispatch, day in and day out. The demands of their job are immense, and their resilience is nothing short of remarkable.

By providing them with a state-of-the-art environment equipped with the latest technology and resources, we're not just investing in a building and those needing care across South Australia, we're investing in the wellbeing of our dedicated staff.

Building our disaster and major incident capability is a strategic objective for us, and this facility is the biggest step we will take.

The new Adelaide station isn't just about improving response times for our Triple Zero callers, it’s also a training and development site. By enhancing our services, we're easing the burden on our hardworking crews and delivering better care to those who need it most.

As SAAS continues to expand its operations, opportunities to join as Triple Zero call-takers are available. We encourage individuals with a genuine interest in making a significant community contribution to apply. Those interested can visit www.saambulance.sa.gov.au/work-with-us/who-we-employ/emergency-medical-dispatch-support-officer/ or www.iworkfor.sa.gov.au