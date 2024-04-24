Single Cell Multiomics Market Set to Surge to $15.26 Billion by 2030, Finds Allied Market Research

Single Cell Multiomics Market Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global single cell multiomics market size was valued at $2,175 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $15,261.19 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.4% from 2021 to 2030. Single cell multiomics technologies typically measure multiple types of molecules from the same individual cell, allowing for more in-depth biological insight than can be gained by analyzing each molecular layer from separate cells. Single-cell multimodal omics (scMulti-omics) technologies allow for the measurement of multiple modalities from the same cell, including DNA methylation, chromatin accessibility, RNA expression, protein abundance, gene perturbation, and spatial information, unlike live-cell fluorescence imaging, which involves the destruction of cells for analysis.



Single cell multiomics analysis assimilates multiple data sets from the genome, epigenome, transcriptome, proteome, providing a unique chance to uncover novel biological processes. Integrated approaches combine individual omics data in a sequential or simultaneous manner to understand the interplay of molecules. Furthermore, they help in assessing the flow of information from one omics level to the other, and thus help in bridging the gap from genotype to phenotype. The single cell multi omics measures multiple types of the molecule from single cell of the same individual.

The single cell sequencing technology is divided into genotypic and phenotypic, which help to determine the mechanisms to govern diseases and health. Furthermore, applications of single cell multiomics primarily include oncology, cell biology, neurology, stem cell, and immunology. Single cell omics have great potential in deciphering virus biology and virus-host cell interactions, which acts as a powerful tool in virology that should be applied more often in future.

For instance, in June 2021, BGI Americas Corporation, a part of BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. announced a collaborative agreement with Champions Oncology to offer their respective customers end-to-end proteomics and multiomics solutions for oncology biomarker discovery and validation. Thus, such collaborations among the key players significantly propels the single cell multiomics market growth.



The single cell multiomics market growth is attributed to rise in technological advancements in single-cell analysis products. Furthermore, increasing adoption of personalized medicine for screening and diagnostics of genetic disorders and rising disposable income in emerging economies drive the growth of the single cell multiomics market.

However, high cost of single cell analysis and limited availability of large online data storage and analysis platforms are expected to restrain the growth of the market. Conversely, expansion into new research applications, such as single-cell metabolomics, and increase in collaborations & funding in the research of single cell multiomics are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for single cell multiomics market players.

On the basis of type, the single cell multiomics market is categorized into single cell genomics, single cell proteomics, single cell transcriptomics and single cell metabolomics. The single cell genomics segment generated maximum revenue in 2020, accounting $897.2 million. The single cell proteomics segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period.

By application, it is classified into oncology, cell biology, neurology, immunology and stem research. The oncology segment generated maximum revenue in 2020, accounting $763.17 million. The neurology segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period.

Depending upon the technique, the single cell multiomics market is segmented into single-cell isolation & dispensing and single-cell analysis. The single-cell analysis segment generated maximum revenue in 2020, accounting $1,530.9 million. The single-cell isolation & dispensing segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 22% during the forecast period.

By end user, it is further segmented into academic institutes, contract research organizations, and pharmaceutical & biotech companies. The academic institutes segment generated maximum revenue in 2020, accounting $1,475.97 million. The contract research organizations segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period.



Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is projected to account for a major share of $1,030.95 the global single cell multiomics market during the forecast period. The market in the region is anticipated grow in future, owing to availability of developed healthcare infrastructure and continuous research activities for the development of advanced technologies in the region. Europe holds the second largest share and is expected to witness highest CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period.



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

Based on type, the single cell genomics segment held the largest share in the global market in 2020.

On the basis of application, the oncology held largest single cell multiomics market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

On the basis of technique, the single-cell analysis held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the academic institutes segment held largest single cell multiomics market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period.



