U.S. Fundus Camera Market Worth $191.76 Million: Growth Trends, Key Drivers, and Competitive Landscape (2024-2030)

U.S. Fundus Camera Market Worth $191.76 Million

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. fundus camera market started at $124.56 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $191.76 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030. The market growth is fueled by the increasing prevalence of eye diseases, a growing geriatric population, and advancements in fundus camera technology.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the U.S. fundus camera market, covering key strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and investment regions. It also offers insights into market developments, competitor analysis, and future trends from 2022 to 2030.

The report assists major market players in enhancing their market share and maintaining a competitive edge by highlighting key areas of the U.S. Fundus Camera Market. It also includes a qualitative analysis of factors like competitor strategies, market opportunities, regulatory frameworks, and economic impacts. The report incorporates significant investments to help stakeholders determine CAGR and relative market growth.

Research Methodology:

The research methodology for this report combines extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involves discussions with key industry participants, while secondary research includes product/service descriptions, government websites, industry bulletins, and press releases to gather valuable industry insights.

Key Market Segments:

By Product:

Mydriatic Fundus Cameras

Non-Mydriatic Fundus Cameras

Hybrid Fundus Cameras

ROP Fundus Cameras

By Portability:

Handheld

Tabletop

By End User:

Hospital

Ophthalmology

Clinics Others

Market Segmentation:

End User: The market is segmented into hospitals, ophthalmology clinics, and others (ophthalmic & optometrist offices). The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its leading position due to optometrists' increased adoption for primary eye care and well-equipped hospitals in developing countries.

Key Findings:

Products: The non-mydriatic cameras segment was the largest contributor in 2020.

Portability: The tabletop segment led the market in 2020.

End User Growth: The hospitals segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Regional Insights: North America held the largest revenue share in 2020, while Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Bosch Group

Canon Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Inc.

Kowa Company, Ltd.

Nidek Co., Ltd.

Optomed OY Ltd.

Optovue Incorporated

Revenio Group Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Topcon Corporation

