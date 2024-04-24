Exploring Market Trends: Insights into the Passenger Car Adhesives Sector 2023-2032

Market Research Report

Passenger Car Adhesives Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adhesives are the most versatile bonding components used by automakers to make cars lighter and tougher. It can be found naturally or can be synthetically produced. But the adhesives that are currently utilized in the automotive industry are mostly synthetic in nature, which are used to bind metals, composites, plastic, and other materials. Adhesives are increasingly being used in the automotive industry for binding numerous vehicle components, such as in doors and chassis modules. Growth in adoption of these glues among passenger car manufacturers reduces the frame weight of vehicle, increases toughness of front & rear lateral body, improves crash performance, and reduces noise and vibration. In addition, adhesive binding leads to construction of new advanced and state of the art passenger car frame designs. Moreover, adhesives offer high bonding strength equally distributing the stress across joints and lines. Some of the important physical properties of the passenger car adhesives market include the ability to bind different types of vehicle parts such as dashboards, door panels, electronics, light covers and lenses as well as steel and alloyed components together. Therefore, increase in usage of these adhesives is expected to benefit the frame of the vehicle.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/7862

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

• Majority of global passenger car adhesives manufacturers are facing issues such as closure of factories and unavailability of workforce due to the lockdown, which further affects the production of the car.

• The governments across the globe have declared lockdown over the past few months, which disrupted the demand and supply cycle of many global passenger car adhesives manufacturers.

• The chemical industry is facing major transportation delays because of travel restrictions.

• Sectors that use adhesives are experiencing varying levels of demand due to both the pandemic and massive reductions in oil prices.

• In this COVID situation, the real manufacturing Gross Value Added (GVA) is estimated to fall by a sharp 4-6% in FY21

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7862

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Rise in demand for lightweight and low-carbon emitting vehicles and technological advancements in adhesives from end-use industries drive the growth of the global market. However, instability in prices of raw materials is expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in demand for low volatile organic compounds (VOCs), green and sustainable adhesives provides lucrative opportunity for the market growth.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐫 𝐚𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐥𝐨𝐰-𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬

Severe emission discharge control norms and regulations regarding low-carbon emitting vehicles have compelled manufacturers to take measures for reducing vehicle weight significantly; thereby, boosting the demand for lightweight vehicles. Vehicle weight can be reduced by considerably using adhesives that are used to bind together the frame of the vehicle and increase the toughness of the front & rear lateral body. Therefore, rise in demand for lightweight and low-carbon emitting vehicles boosts the growth of the automotive passenger car adhesives market.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/passenger-car-adhesives-market/purchase-options

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive passenger car adhesives industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the market.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the automotive passenger car adhesives market growth scenario.

• It is also determined that adhesives will remain a significant revenue shareholder in the market during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Henkel & Co.

• 3M

• Sika AG

• KGaA

• PPG Industries

• Jowat AG.

• Illinois Tool Works Corp

• Bostik S.A

• DOW Chemical

• H.B. Fuller

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐫 𝐚𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Which are the leading market players active in the automotive passenger car adhesives market?

• What are the current trends that will influence the market growth in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

• What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?