CORNERSTONE FAMILY HEALTH SERVING THE COMMUNITY FOR OVER 20 YEARS

Cornerstone Family Health Embarks on Mission to Provide Comprehensive Healthcare
Dr Irene Thomas Thevatheril, a distinguished family medicine practitioner, brings over two decades of specialized care and is board-certified in Family Medicine. Dr. Thomas founded Cornerstone in 2003”LISLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By Chaplain Dr. Dean Alley, PhD, April 24, 2024
— But ye, brethren, be not weary in well doing. 2 Thessalonians 3:13 KJV
Cornerstone Family Health proudly declares its unwavering commitment to delivering compassionate and comprehensive healthcare to individuals and families across all age groups. Positioned as a Christ-centered family practice, the institution endeavors to become a trusted health ally for its patients, offering an extensive array of services to cater to diverse healthcare needs.
Recognizing the paramount importance of accessible healthcare, Cornerstone Family Health boasts a spectrum of services ranging from routine physical examinations to managing chronic conditions and even minor surgical procedures conveniently located under one roof. The institution's cadre of seasoned doctors, nurses, and support staff collaborates seamlessly to furnish personalized and top-tier care to each patient.
Cornerstone Family Health's dedicated physicians' backbone epitomizes professionalism and commitment. They remain steadfast in their pursuit of staying abreast of the latest medical breakthroughs and techniques, ensuring that patients receive nothing short of the finest care available. Moreover, the institution places immense value on fostering robust patient-provider relationships, firmly believing that trust and open communication are linchpins for effective healthcare delivery.
Beyond merely serving as a healthcare provider, Cornerstone Family Health prides itself on nurturing a familial ambiance. The institution considers it a privilege to serve its community and pledges to leave a positive imprint on the lives of its patients. Prospective patients are cordially invited to become part of this familial milieu and experience compassionate family care firsthand at Cornerstone Family Health. Individuals are encouraged to visit the institution's website or telephone for additional information or to schedule an appointment.
Cornerstone Family Health extends its gratitude for the community's unwavering support and trust. The institution eagerly anticipates continuing as a steadfast health partner for years.
"If you're passionate about making a difference and joining Cornerstone's exceptional team, they would love to hear from you! Please reach out to Cornerstone via email to express your interest." - Cornerstone Harvest Hands (CFHvolunteer@yahoo.com)
Blessings from Cornerstone Family Health.
Dr. Irene Thomas Thevatheril
Cornerstone Family Health
