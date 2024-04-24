Submit Release
Drummond applauds Senate passage of anti-illegal immigration measure

OKLAHOMA CITY (April 23, 2024) – Attorney General Gentner Drummond today praised state senators for passing House Bill 4156 allowing state law enforcement officers to arrest and incarcerate illegal immigrants as a means of helping combat Oklahoma’s numerous illegal marijuana grow operations.

Drummond had requested legislative leaders to craft the bill, which now makes its way to the governor’s desk.

“The State Senate sent a clear message today that public safety is a priority in Oklahoma,” Drummond said. “The Biden Administration has been utterly derelict in its duty to enforce federal law. If the president won’t secure the nation’s border, then our state must step in to protect Oklahomans. I appreciate President Pro Tempore Treat and Speaker McCall for their swift work on this bill and I encourage Gov. Stitt to sign it into law.”

Under the bill, a first offense would be a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in county jail and/or a maximum $500 fine. That individual would then be required to leave the state within 72 hours following his or her conviction or release from custody, whichever comes later.

Subsequent offenses or offenses committed during a crime would be a felony punishable by up to two years in prison and/or a maximum $1,000 fine. As with an initial offense, the individual would have to leave the state within 72 hours following

