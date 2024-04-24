Submit Release
An official welcome ceremony was held for Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic

AZERBAIJAN, April 24 - 24 April 2024, 11:33

An official welcome ceremony was held for Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic who arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a state visit.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Kyrgyz President in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, welcomed Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Kyrgyzstan.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Kyrgyz President.

President Sadyr Zhaparov saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

The heads of state reviewed the guard of honor.

The state anthems of the Republics of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan were played.

The delegation of Azerbaijan was introduced to the President of Kyrgyzstan, while the delegation of Kyrgyzstan was introduced to the President of Azerbaijan.

The guard of honor marched in front of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to the accompaniment of a military march.

The presidents posed for official photos.

