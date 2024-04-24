Power Distribution Unit Market 2023 Analytical Assessment, Key Drivers, Growth and Opportunities to 2030

power distribution unit market

Power Distribution Unit Market Trends, Business Strategies, and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2030

Increased demand for stable power from various end-use industries including IT & telecom, healthcare, banking, and other government industries is driving the demand for power distribution units.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A power distribution unit is an electrical device that has multiple sources of integrated power outputs. Each power output socket can be connected to a computing or networking device directly. There are two types of PDUs, namely, rack-mounted and floor-mounted. A rack-mountable power distribution unit (PDU) is directly attached to the rack and controls and monitors power to individual servers, switches, and other data center devices, as well as assisting in power load balancing. Smart PDUs and intelligent PDUs are two terms that are used to describe rack-mountable PDAs. Three-phase displays for power-sharing devices, as well as remote management tools that employ the Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) to allow managers to alter and monitor power consumption from offsite locations, are examples of such PDUs. A floor-mounted power distribution unit (PDU), also known as a main distribution unit (MDU), acts as a management link between a building's principal electricity and numerous equipment racks within a data center or network operations center. Each PDU can take more energy than a standard power strip (up to 300 kilovolt-amps depending on the manufacturer and model) and can often power numerous equipment racks.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14167

The power distribution unit market size was valued at $4.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $7.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Owing to increased demand and technical developments in data centers, demand for PDUs has also increased. Virtualization, cloud computing, and the evolution of alternating-phased power are expected to boost demand for power distribution units. An increase in demand for data center digitalization is predicted to boost the global power distribution unit market growth, owing to a constant increase in data generation and management of abundant data with lower power consumption. For instance, Siemens, a German multinational business, deployed a power distribution unit connected with virtual technology in its data centers, resulting in digitalization. Leading global market players are investing in research and development to upgrade data centers for more efficient power supply. Governments in several nations are promoting power consumption policies to offer environmentally friendly approaches for commercial purposes. These factors propel the power distribution unit market.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14167

The power distribution unit market is segmented based on type, phase, end-use industry, and region. By type, the power distribution unit market is classified into metered, monitored, switched, and basic. By phase, it is bifurcated into single and three. By end-use industry, it is divided into IT & telecom, healthcare, government & defense, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), and others. Based on region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The power distribution unit market share is analyzed across all the regions and countries.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Power Distribution Unit industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

Eaton

Powertek

Leviton

Schneider Electric

Vertiv group Nvent

Siemens

Siemon

Raritan

Cyber Power systems

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14167

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

- The report outlines the current power distribution unit market trends and future scenario of the power distribution unit market from 2021 to 2030 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

- The power distribution unit market size is provided in terms of revenue.

- Based on type, the metered segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

- Based on phase, the three-phase segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

- Based on the end-use industry, the IT & Telecom segment garnered a 20.0% share in 2020 in terms of revenue.

- Based on type, the metered segment garnered a share of 27.0% in 2020 in terms of revenue.

- Based on region, North America garnered a share of 37.3% in 2020 in terms of revenue.

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝟏. 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/10/12/2312246/0/en/Global-Space-Based-Solar-Power-Market-To-Reach-902-2-Million-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html

𝟐. 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/10/14/2314250/0/en/Thermal-Power-Plant-Market-To-Reach-1-820-7-Billion-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html

𝟑. 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concentrated-solar-power-market-to-reach-8-04-billion-globally-by-2026-at-10-3-cagr-allied-market-research-300887345.html

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.