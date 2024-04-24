Manchin Statement On Vote To Advance National Security Package

Submit Release
April 23, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on his vote to advance the bipartisan National Security Package. The legislation passed 79 to 18 and will now go to the President’s desk.

“American leadership means standing with our allies and standing up against authoritarianism. I am proud to vote for this national security package that advances America’s interests both on the world stage and right here at home. This bill will ensure Ukraine has the weapons and ammunition necessary to prevent a larger war in Europe, and it allows the U.S. and our allies to seize and use frozen Russian Central Bank assets as a way to punish Putin. It also sends a message to Hamas, Iran, and its proxies that we will continue to support Israel until they are victorious. It will deter China from further aggression in the Indo-Pacific region and protect Americans’ data from its Chinese-owned company, ByteDance, by requiring it to be sold to an American company.

"By investing in our allies, we are also investing in our own economic interests by creating new jobs to produce weapons here in the United States and reinvigorating our defense industrial base. Today, we are demonstrating our commitment to peace through strength and I look forward to seeing the President quickly sign this package into law.”

