On April 22, 2024, Special Representative for Human Rights of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China Yang Xiaokun and Director of Governance and Conflict Prevention Department of the African Union Commission Patience Zanelie Chiradza held a consultation on human rights and had an exchange of views on multilateral human rights cooperation.
China and the African Union Hold the Fourth Consultation on Human Rights
