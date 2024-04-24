SAGUISAG IS A PATRIOT, HONEST PUBLIC SERVANT - CHIZ

Senator Chiz Escudero has expressed his condolences and prayers to the family and loved ones of former Senator and freedom fighter Rene V. Saguisag, who passed away on Wednesday, April 24.

In a statement on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Escudero described Saguisag as a patriot, nationalist and an honest public servant.

"My sincere condolences and prayers to the family and loved ones of former Senator Rene V. Saguisag. He was a patriot, a nationalist and an honest public servant," Escudero said.

During the Martial Law years, Saguisag was a prominent opposition figure, working as a human rights lawyer. He played a crucial role as the first spokesperson for President Corazon C. Aquino following the 1986 People Power Revolution.

In 1987, Saguisag was elected to the Senate, where he chaired the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privilege and the Ad hoc Committee on the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant. His term in the Senate concluded in 1992.

Saguisag is best remembered as a dedicated public servant and his advocacy for justice remains significant to this day.