Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,739 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,615 in the last 365 days.

Saguisag is a patriot, honest public servant - Chiz

PHILIPPINES, April 24 - Press Release
April 24, 2024

SAGUISAG IS A PATRIOT, HONEST PUBLIC SERVANT - CHIZ

Senator Chiz Escudero has expressed his condolences and prayers to the family and loved ones of former Senator and freedom fighter Rene V. Saguisag, who passed away on Wednesday, April 24.

In a statement on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Escudero described Saguisag as a patriot, nationalist and an honest public servant.

"My sincere condolences and prayers to the family and loved ones of former Senator Rene V. Saguisag. He was a patriot, a nationalist and an honest public servant," Escudero said.

During the Martial Law years, Saguisag was a prominent opposition figure, working as a human rights lawyer. He played a crucial role as the first spokesperson for President Corazon C. Aquino following the 1986 People Power Revolution.

In 1987, Saguisag was elected to the Senate, where he chaired the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privilege and the Ad hoc Committee on the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant. His term in the Senate concluded in 1992.

Saguisag is best remembered as a dedicated public servant and his advocacy for justice remains significant to this day.

You just read:

Saguisag is a patriot, honest public servant - Chiz

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more