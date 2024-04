Poe on passing of Senator Rene Saguisag

We condole with the nation for the loss of a staunch advocate for good governance and justice.

A legal luminary, he has devoted his time and brilliance to many, especially the disavantaged in society.

In our citizenship battle with the courts, Sen. Rene had stood with us, unconditionally lending his wit and wisdom, and for this, we will forever hold him dear.

Our deepest sympathies to his bereaved family and may his soul rest in peace.