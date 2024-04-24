Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,615 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the passing of former Senator Rene Saguisag

PHILIPPINES, April 24 - Press Release
April 24, 2024

STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE PASSING OF FORMER SENATOR RENE SAGUISAG

I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of former Senator Rene Saguisag, an opposition leader during the anti-dictatorship struggle, and a staunch defender of democracy and human rights.

Senator Saguisag stood alongside us in opposing the extension of martial law in Mindanao in 2017. I also had the distinct honor of having him as my legal counsel, and his dedication to his profession and advocacy have inspired me deeply. He was steadfast in defending our democratic values and protecting the rights of all citizens. His passing represents a very sad loss to our country, as we bid farewell to a true champion of human rights.

While we mourn the loss of such a great leader, we must also honor his life and dedication to public service. He will always be remembered as one of the "Magnificent 12" whose bold choice to terminate foreign military bases reshaped our history and affirmed our sovereignty. Even in his absence, his legacy will continue to live on.

You just read:

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the passing of former Senator Rene Saguisag

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more