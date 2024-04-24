PHILIPPINES, April 24 - Press Release

April 24, 2024 STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE PASSING OF FORMER SENATOR RENE SAGUISAG I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of former Senator Rene Saguisag, an opposition leader during the anti-dictatorship struggle, and a staunch defender of democracy and human rights. Senator Saguisag stood alongside us in opposing the extension of martial law in Mindanao in 2017. I also had the distinct honor of having him as my legal counsel, and his dedication to his profession and advocacy have inspired me deeply. He was steadfast in defending our democratic values and protecting the rights of all citizens. His passing represents a very sad loss to our country, as we bid farewell to a true champion of human rights. While we mourn the loss of such a great leader, we must also honor his life and dedication to public service. He will always be remembered as one of the "Magnificent 12" whose bold choice to terminate foreign military bases reshaped our history and affirmed our sovereignty. Even in his absence, his legacy will continue to live on.