Bamboo Clothing Market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% through 2032, reaching US$ 3 Billion

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bamboo clothing market size was valued at $1.3 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Clothing created from bamboo fabric is referred to as bamboo clothing. The pulp of bamboo plants is converted into a textile material called bamboo fabric, which may be used to create a variety of garments. Bamboo clothing has become more popular in recent years due to its sustainability, comfort, and other benefits. The softness, breathability, and moisture-wicking qualities of bamboo cloth are well recognized. Its velvety feel is sometimes likened to expensive textiles such as cashmere or silk. The inherent breathability of fabric allows air to flow and heat to escape, thus, it helps to keep the body at low temperature. In addition, bamboo fabric has moisture-wicking properties, which enable it to swiftly absorb and drain away perspiration, making it ideal for athletic wear or hot, humid climates.

Clothing made of bamboo is a great organic option, and it offers several advantages over cotton. Bamboo cloth has a texture similar to silk and is softer than cotton. It is an organic, chemical- and pesticide-free product that is naturally antibacterial and hypoallergenic. In addition, it quickly absorbs moisture, keeping the user dry and odor-free. Clothes made of pure bamboo can dry twice as fast as those made of cotton. Bamboo clothing keeps user warm in the winter and cool in the summer, making it suitable for year-round wear.

There are several environmental advantages to wearing bamboo apparel. Bamboo plants grow incredibly quickly and do not need pesticides or fertilizers to produce a profitable yield. They can endure both drought and flood situations and need little water. Bamboo is a sustainable and renewable resource due to its capacity for self-renewal. The old shoots are being regularly replaced by new ones.

Another advantage of bamboo is that, more than trees, it contributes a substantial amount of oxygen to the environment. Bamboo planting may lessen soil erosion and desertification as well as the amount of carbon dioxide in the air. Bamboo trees are a fantastic alternative for planting in high erosion locations such as riverbanks and regions vulnerable to mud slides due to their intricate root systems. Moreover, they are appropriate for planting in places that have seen severe deforestation and soil degradation. Bamboo pulp is used to make bamboo cloth. There is no chlorine used in the bleaching of the cloth. Bamboo cloth is simple to color, and dyeing techniques that use less water than traditional dyeing techniques may be used without resorting to harsh chemicals. The manufacture of bamboo clothes and fabric has less of an impact on the environment than traditional cotton farming practices. Thus, the advantages offered by bamboo farming and low environmental impact during the manufacturing of clothes will propel the bamboo clothing market demand.

Profit margins for a store selling bamboo apparel range from 25% to 50%. Profits may be made in this area, but to do so, enterprises are required to make the right purchases and keep labor costs within reasonable bounds. In addition, geography has a significant impact on pricing. Increase in the profit margins is made possible by renting a facility for a reasonable, more affordable price. Initially, while a firm is just getting off the ground, advertising costs are much higher. Rise in demand for eco-friendly clothes, and lack of technical innovation in bamboo clothing, the profit margin is consequently relatively high due to limited supply of raw materials for bamboo clothing. As a result, the high price of completed fabric restricts the bamboo clothing market growth.

The bamboo clothing market analysis is on the basis of type, end-user, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the bamboo clothing industry is categorized into t-shirts and shirts, pants, activewear, coats and jackets, dress, undergarments, and others. On the basis of end user, it is categorized into men, women, and kids. On the basis of distribution channel, the bamboo clothing market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, independent retail stores, e-commerce, and specialty stores. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Continuous innovations in the fashion industry and consumer inclination toward sustainability are some of the major bamboo clothing market trends. The major players operating in the global bamboo clothing are Ettitude Holdings, Inc., Hara The Label Pty Ltd, Terrera, Spun Bamboo LLC, Tasc Performance, Bamboo Clothing Ltd, Free Fly Fishing Company, LLC,

Cozy Earth, LLC, Royal Apparel Inc., and Cariloha, Inc.

According to Roshan Deshmukh, Manager, Food & Beverages, Allied Market Research, “The market for bamboo clothing is expected to boost in the Asia-Pacific market due to a rise in consumer demand toward sustainable clothing options. Moreover, the aesthetic properties of bamboo clothing compared to traditional materials such as wool and cotton result in market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, breathability, UV protection property, antimicrobial property, and excellent moisture-wicking properties, among other properties offered by bamboo clothing is attracting athletes to wear bamboo activewear.”

Key findings of the study

On the basis of product type, the undergarments segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.22% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the women user segment is estimated to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of 8.59% during the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the independent retail stores segment garners the highest bamboo clothing market share in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the dominant region in 2022, occupying a major share of the market.

