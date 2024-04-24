Fruit and vegetable export turnover hit $1.8 billion in 4 months

VIETNAM, April 24 - HÀ NỘI — Fruit and vegetable export turnover reached over US$1.8 billion in the first four months this year, up 32.9 per cent from the same period last year.

A preliminary report from General Department of Customs showed that fruit and vegetable exports are estimated to reach about $539.8 million this month, an increase of nearly 14.9 per cent over last month and a year-on-year increase of 37.8 per cent.

The largest import markets of Vietnamese fruits and vegetables in the four-month period remain China, South Korea, the US and Thailand.

In addition, fruit and vegetable imports reached nearly $150 million this month, down nearly 4 per cent compared to the previous month but up 6.4 per cent over the same period last year.

In the first four months of the year, fruit and vegetable imports reached $642 million, rising by 12.6 per year-on-year.

The Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade said it expected the export of fruits and vegetables, including durian, to grow even more this year because more codes of growing areas and packaging facilities could be certified, creating favourable conditions for export.

It is expected that four more products will officially be exported to China, including medicinal herbs, coconuts, frozen fruits and watermelons.

In addition, with positive signals from the market, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development forecasts that the fruit and vegetable industry will continue to set new records this year with an estimated export turnover of $6 - 6.5 billion, growing at 15 - 20 per cent compared to last year.

China will continue to be a potential market for Vietnamese fruit and vegetable products because of its geographical advantages and similarities in culinary culture. — VNS