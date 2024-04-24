Vinacomin gears up for key Bauxite-Aluminum projects in Đắk Nông Province

VIETNAM, April 24 - ĐẮK NÔNG — Việt Nam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) announced it is mobilising all necessary resources to undertake two exploration projects and five bauxite-alumina-aluminum projects Đắk Nông Province in Central Highlands region.

With an expected investment exceeding VNĐ182 trillion (US$7.3 billion), particular priority will be placed on the prompt implementation of the Đắk Nông 2 aluminum electrolysis plant project in 2024, striving for its completion by 2030.

The project expects by 2030, aluminium production will reach between 0.7 to two million tonnes per year, generating revenue of VNĐ49.5 trillion (nearly $2 billion) and contributing VNĐ8.4 trillion to the State budget, while providing jobs for 4,000 local workers.

From 2031 to 2045, annual aluminum production is forecasted to reach four million tonnes with revenue of over VNĐ1.1 quadrillion and budget contribution amounting to VNĐ195 trillion, employing 7,000 residents.

Preparation emphasis will be directed towards consumer markets, investment capital, power sources and human resources.

Vinacomin has forged partnerships with global aluminum users and traders, ensuring future product demand.

For investment capital, the group’s total assets exceed VNĐ85 trillion and is authourised to increase charter capital to VNĐ49.5 trillion by 2030, with funds ready for bauxite-aluminum projects.

Vinacomin is gearing up power supply for the Đắk Nông 2 aluminum electrolysis plant, leveraging seven operating power plants with a combined capacity of 1,735 MW. Additionally, the Na Dương II coal-fired power project, projected to commence operations in 2026, will contribute 110 MW, ensuring ample power for the electrolysis plant.

For human resources, Vinacomin boasts over 94,000 trained personnel, notably 2,400 skilled workers at key aluminum plants. With 4 research institutes, consulting firms and two training schools, Vinacomin is confident to possess extensive expertise in production, research, technology transfer and human resource development. Also, collaborating with leading aluminum industries in Australia, China and India, Vinacomin is poised to meet the workforce demands of the bauxite-aluminium sector's growth.

Vinacomin's Deputy General Director, Nguyễn Tiến Mạnh, said Vinacomin and Đắk Nông Province’s leaders have committed to executing and presenting an investment plan to competent authorities, aiming to enhance the capacity of the Nhân Cơ Alumina Plant and expand the scope of bauxite ore extraction.

Vinacomin has completed the construction of the "Development Plan for Bauxite - Aluminum sector until 2030, with a vision to 2045". As outlined in the plan, by 2030 in Đắk Nông Province, Vinacomin will focus on expanding and increasing the capacity of Nhân Cơ Alumina Plant to about two million tonnes per year. Additionally, there will be new investments in Đắk Nông 2 bauxite-alumina-aluminum complex with an annual capacity of two million tonnes of alumina per year, along with 0.5 to one million tonnes of aluminum annually. — VNS