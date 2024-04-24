Axis Technologies Group and Carbonis Forge Ahead with New Digital Carbon Credit Technology

TROY, Mich., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Axis Technologies Group, Inc. ( OTCMARKETS: AXTG ), a pioneer in digital assets and publicly traded on OTC Markets, is thrilled to announce a strategic advancement in its partnership with Carbonis. This collaboration introduces a new blockchain platform with a DAO governance protocol and the minting of an initial batch of 50 million CO2e carbon credit tokens by Carbonis.



This innovative blockchain platform, developed in partnership with Carbonis, is designed to support the digitization and governance of carbon credits, reinforcing the commitment both companies share towards environmental sustainability. The DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) governance model will ensure that all stakeholders have a voice in the management of carbon credits, ensuring transparency and community engagement.

"The minting of the first 50 million CO2e carbon credit tokens marks a significant milestone for Axis Technologies Group, as it helps us meet our carbon credits commitment outlined in our August 22, 2022 press release," said Dr. William TiEN, CEO of Axis Technologies Group. "Our partnership with Save Planet Earth to digitize and plant 100 million trees with NFTs provided the foundation for this new venture with Carbonis, which further extends our impact on ecological health."

Carbonis has issued the first 10 million CO2e of these credits, exchanged for carbon credits from Axis Technologies Group, setting a precedent in the market for real-world asset (RWA) digitization in carbon credits. This exchange not only supports Axis Technologies Group's sustainability goals but also showcases the scalability and potential of the new blockchain platform in environmental asset management.

About Carbonis Inc.,

Carbonis Inc., is a Wyoming state incorporate global carbon credit transaction platform and marketplace that will enable the simple, secure, and transparent sale, transfer and creation of certified carbon credits. The platform is built with an A.I. learning module that can support global modeling tools in the carbon rating and carbon credits pricing mechanism. (Visit us here: https://carbonis.uk ).

About Axis Technologies Group, Inc.

Axis Technologies Group, Inc. ( OTCMARKETS: AXTG ) is a publicly traded holding company focused on the promotion, development, management and marketing of various aspects of businesses surrounding all aspects of digital assets tools. Through acquisitions, strategic investments, and its current investment holdings, AXTG seeks to support, develop and take advantage of various A.I. initiated IoT devices, blockchain and DeFi projects, opportunities and initiatives (Visit us here: https://axtg.us ).

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets, and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

