The Women in IT Solomon Islands and the IT Society Solomon Islands is celebrating the INTERNATIONAL GIRLS IN ICT DAY 2024 on Thursday 25th April.

This year’s theme for the Girls in ICT day celebrations is “Leadership“, to underscore the critical need for strong female role models in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) careers.

Although women now fill 40% of high-skill occupations globally, their participation in ICT-related fields continues to be low.

Women are nearly absent from software development, engineering, technology research, academia as well as at the highest levels of policy making. They also tend to leave science and technology jobs at higher rates than men.

While there is a leadership gender gap in every industry, the largest gaps are found in the STEM fields. Women in ICT often find themselves in junior or support roles rather than in managerial roles, with little opportunity for advancement. They are also less likely to hold an executive position, become ICT entrepreneurs, or be represented among science and technology policymakers.

To thrive in STEM, girls and young women must be exposed to women in leadership positions, fostering inspiration and breaking down barriers that hinder their progress. The Girls in ICT Day 2024 theme aims to address these challenges, encouraging empowerment and leadership development for a more equitable future in STEM.

There is a conference program held on 25th April 2024 from 8am – 3pm at the Heritage Park Hotel.

Solomon Islands Government is a proud sponsor for this event, through SIG ICT Services.

SIG has a SIG Women in ICT SIGWomeninICT@sig.gov.sb group, that is for any women whose job has an ICT component or are Knowledge Workers or similar.

All women working within SIG with an IT component to their job are encouraged to join this group by emailing SIGWomeninICT@sig.gov.sb

Download the INTERNATIONAL GIRLS IN ICT DAY 2024 CONFERENCE PROGRAM HERE

WITSI Press