Futu Announces the Number of Its Clients in Malaysia Has Surpassed 100,000

HONG KONG, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, today announced the number of its clients in Malaysia has surpassed 100,000 on April 15, 2024. Futu officially launched its brokerage business in Malaysia on February 26, 2024.

In Malaysia, capital markets products and services on moomoo are offered by Futu Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., a subsidiary of Futu Holdings Limited. On January 24, 2024, Futu Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. was granted the Capital Markets Services License (License No. eCMSL/A0397/2024) from the Securities Commission Malaysia.

About Futu Holdings Limited

Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering fully digitalized financial services. Through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo, the Company provides a full range of investment services, including trade execution and clearing, margin financing and securities lending, and wealth management. The Company has embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders. The Company also provides corporate services, including IPO distribution, investor relations and ESOP solution services.

