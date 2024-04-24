Autonomous Aircraft Market: Explosive Growth Projected to $37.06 Billion by 2031

Autonomous Aircraft Market

The autonomous aircraft can be defined as an unmanned aircraft, which does not require pilot intervention in the management of the flight.

The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $6.29 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $37.06 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in the adoption of autonomous cargo aircraft, surge in autonomy to reduce human errors and rise in the adoption of artificial intelligence in autonomous aircrafts drive the growth of the global autonomous aircraft market.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07121

The factors such as rise in adoption of autonomous cargo aircraft, surge in autonomy to reduce human errors, and increase in adoption of artificial intelligence in autonomous aircrafts, drive the growth of the autonomous aircraft market. However, increase in security issues & cyber threat and lack of standard infrastructure for operation & complex design and high initial investment are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, proactive government initiatives & support and rise in demand for improved surveillance are expected to create ample opportunities for the key players operating in the autonomous aircraft market.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Kitty Hawk, Karem Aircraft Inc. (Key Innovator), Aerovironment, Joby Aviation (Key Innovator), Aeronautics, Northrop Grumman, Elbit Systems, Saab, BAE Systems, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Bell Helicopter, Raytheon, Embraer, Volocopter GmbH, Airbus, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global autonomous aircraft market based on aircraft size, maximum takeoff weight, application, end use and region. The report provides analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/autonomous-aircraft-market/purchase-options

In addition, the autonomous aircraft market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to technological advancement, which is high in countries, such as the U.S., has led to the development of advanced autonomous aircraft, which can adapt to changing conditions as well as handle flying situations, without any human intervention. For instance, in October 2021, Xwing partnered with Textron Aviation, which manufactures aircrafts for commercial and military purposes to further develop its remote piloting technology for Textron’s Cessna Grand Caravan utility aircraft. Both companies worked together to further develop and integrate autonomous flying technologies into Textron’s aircrafts.

Based on aircraft size, the narrow body segment held the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the others segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report also offers an analysis of wide body.

Based on maximum takeoff weight, the less than 2500 Kg segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, the more than 2500 Kg segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global market. However, the market across LAMEA is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and Asia-Pacific.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07121

The report analyzes these key players of the global autonomous aircraft market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By aircraft size, the others segment dominated the global autonomous aircraft market in 2021, in terms of revenue.

On the basis of maximum takeoff weight, the more than 2,500 kg segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the civil & commercial segment is the highest contributor to the autonomous aircraft market in terms of growth rate.

By end use, the passenger segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Aircraft Fuel Systems Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-fuel-systems-market

Aircraft Electrification Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-electrification-market-A07105

Electric Aircraft Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-aircraft-market

Aircraft Engines Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-engines-market