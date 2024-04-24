Dental Alloys Market Size Expansion to Drive Significant Revenues in the Future

Dental Alloys Market Size

Growth in demand for dental implants and rise in geriatric population drive the growth of the global dental alloys market.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a report titled "Dental Alloys Market," providing insights into the industry's trends and future projections. According to the report, the global dental alloys market generated $1.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $3.1 billion by 2031, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Drivers of Growth:

- Increasing demand for dental implants

- Growing geriatric population

- Utilization in denture bases and partial denture structures

However, challenges such as the hardness of some basic alloys, difficulties in formulation and finishing, and issues with porcelain pigmentation and corrosion resistance may impede market growth. Yet, advancements in production technologies offer new opportunities.

Impact of COVID-19:

The pandemic negatively affected the market due to reduced patient visits to dental clinics during lockdowns.

To mitigate risks, key players are launching innovative alloy products aimed at minimizing COVID-19 transmission among patients and dental surgeons.

Market Segments and Projections:

- Gold-based alloys dominated the market in 2021 and are anticipated to maintain their leadership position. Gold's flexibility and ductility make it suitable for various dental applications.

- Nickel-based alloys are expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.05% from 2022 to 2031, owing to their corrosion inhibition and suitability for prosthodontics.

The dental implants segment held the largest share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its lead position, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Regionally, while Europe led the market in 2021, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to dominate by 2031, driven by factors such as the growing dental industry in countries like India and the rising demand for dental tourism.

Key Market Players:

The report highlights several leading players in the dental alloys market, including Aalba Dent Inc., Argen Corporation, Aurident Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Heraeus Holding, Ivoclar Vivadent, Jensen Dental, Kennametal Inc., Kerr Corporation, Kulzer GmbH, Kuraray Europe GmbH, Sterngold Dental LLC, Success Dental Co., and Yamamoto Precious Metal Co. Ltd.

