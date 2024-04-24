Submit Release
DOE Selects Microbeam Technologies Inc. to Receive More Than $2.4 Million

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced Microbeam Technologies Incorporated, located in Grand Forks, North Dakota, has been selected to receive $2,499,978. This funding will allow the company to use a bench-scale system to demonstrate the ability to extract and produce high purity gallium and germanium from a lignite-derived, mixed rare earth element concentrate obtained from selected gallium and germanium-rich lignite carbon ore. 

This funding, provided by the fully-paid-for Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will reduce the United States’ reliance on foreign supply chains by satisfying the increasing demand for critical minerals in the country.

