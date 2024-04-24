Digital Media Awards Asia 2024: SPH Media emerges as the biggest winner.
The Digital Media Awards Asia was first launched in 2009 to recognise news media organisations that are leaders and innovators in the adoption of digital media strategies as news consumption trends shifted from print to online.
One hundred and thirty-six entries were submitted in this year’s competition. The winners were presented with their coveted prizes at a ceremony at the Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara on Wednesday night as part of the Digital Media Asia conference, Asia-Pacific’s largest regional digital news media conference.
SPH Media won five Gold and three Silvers whereas the South China Morning Post, the second-biggest winner, clinched two Golds and two Silvers. Kumparan beat their larger counterparts to clinch overall Gold in the Best in Audience Engagement category. They also won an award in the Best Use of Video under the small/medium media category for organisations with annual revenue less than USD 10 million a year. This year’s competition also saw first-time winners in KBR, liputan6.com, Man of Many and Yonhap News Agency.
Congratulations to all the winners!
Best News Website
Gold Winner – How Singapore builds communities in the sky by SPH Media The Straits Times
Silver Winner – A Scroll through A Century by SPH Media, Lianhe Zaobao
Winner – small/medium media category – Sinar Daily by Sinar Karangkraf Sdn Bhd
Best Lifestyle Site
Joint Gold Winner – Cycle With Zaobao (Centennial Edition) by SPH Media, Lianhe Zaobao
Joint Gold Winner – SCMP Style: a luxury lifestyle destination by South China Morning Post
Silver Winner – manofmany.com by Man of Many
Winner – small/medium media category – Piala Asia Qatar 2023 by Astro AWANI
Best Use of Video
Gold Winner – SCMP Films by South China Morning Post
Silver Winner – SCMP Explains by South China Morning Post
Winner – small/medium media category – The Night of 1 Suro by kumparan
Best Data Visualisation
Gold Winner – Is Singapore actually getting hotter? by SPH Media The Straits Times
Silver Winner – Why the haze has reached Singapore’s shores again by SPH Media The Straits Times
Winner – small/medium media category – Into the alternate world of copy songs by Kontinentalist
Best Newsletter
Gold Winner – ST HeadSTart by SPH Media, The Straits Times
Silver Winner – Man of Many Daily Newsletter by Man of Many
Winner – small/medium media category – ‘Insights’ by Eco-Business
Best Podcast
Gold Winner – True Crimes Of Asia by SPH Media, The Straits Times
Silver Winner – Under the Radar by SPH Media Ltd, Radio, MONEY FM 89.3
Winner – small/medium media category – Behind the Beauty by Znews
Best in Audience Engagement
Gold Winner – kumparan Short Video by Creator by kumparan
Silver Winner – My Feed, CNA by CNA, Mediacorp
Winner – small/medium media category – What the Fuss – B&W House vs GCB by AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd
Best Digital Subscription/Reader Revenue Project
Gold Winner – Cracking the Code:Curate X Reshaped Subscription Growth by United Daily News Group
Silver Winner – Posties: SCMP’s educational news product for kids by South China Morning Post
Best Fact Checking Project
Gold Winner – Fact-6ers Synergy by Kompas Cyber Media
Silver Winner – AI-Powered Fact-Checking Lab by Astro AWANI
Best Native Advertising
Gold Winner – manofmany.com by Man of Many
Silver Winner – Behind the Mask by Mediacorp Brand Studio
Winner – small/medium media category – Hidden Gems in Yishun by AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd
Best Innovative Digital Product
Gold Winner – Baca Cepat by Kompas Cyber Media
Silver Winner – Yonhap GAMES – Constructing CRM and CDP via News Gamification by Yonhap News Agency
Winner – small/medium media category – KBR Prime by KBR
Best Use of AI in Revenue Strategy
Gold Winner – Revolutionizing Gen Z News Consumption through Generative AI by IDN Times
Silver Winner – RHB #JomSapot BeliLokal Gen-AI Led Integrated Marketing Campaign by Star Media Group Berhad
Best Use of AI in the Newsroom
Gold Winner – KG Media Lestari by Kompas Cyber Media
Silver Winner – AI SmartCut by CNA, Mediacorp
Winner – small/medium media category – Tanya AI by Astro AWANI
Contact and Inquiries
Wilson Leong, Operations Manager, WAN-IFRA Asia Pacific
wilson.leong@wan-ifra.org
About
WAN-IFRA, the World Association of News Publishers, is the global organisation of the world’s press. Its mission is to protect the rights of journalists and publishers around the world to operate independent media. We provide our members with expertise and services to innovate and prosper in a digital world and perform their crucial role in society. It derives its authority from its global network of 3,000 news publishing companies and technology entrepreneurs, and its legitimacy from its 60 member publisher associations representing 18,000 publications in 120 countries. Read more at wan-ifra.org.