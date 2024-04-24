Digital Media Awards Asia 2024: SPH Media emerges as the biggest winner.

The Digital Media Awards Asia was first launched in 2009 to recognise news media organisations that are leaders and innovators in the adoption of digital media strategies as news consumption trends shifted from print to online.

One hundred and thirty-six entries were submitted in this year’s competition. The winners were presented with their coveted prizes at a ceremony at the Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara on Wednesday night as part of the Digital Media Asia conference, Asia-Pacific’s largest regional digital news media conference.

SPH Media won five Gold and three Silvers whereas the South China Morning Post, the second-biggest winner, clinched two Golds and two Silvers. Kumparan beat their larger counterparts to clinch overall Gold in the Best in Audience Engagement category. They also won an award in the Best Use of Video under the small/medium media category for organisations with annual revenue less than USD 10 million a year. This year’s competition also saw first-time winners in KBR, liputan6.com, Man of Many and Yonhap News Agency.

Congratulations to all the winners!

Best News Website

Gold Winner – How Singapore builds communities in the sky by SPH Media The Straits Times

Silver Winner – A Scroll through A Century by SPH Media, Lianhe Zaobao

Winner – small/medium media category – Sinar Daily by Sinar Karangkraf Sdn Bhd

Best Lifestyle Site

Joint Gold Winner – Cycle With Zaobao (Centennial Edition) by SPH Media, Lianhe Zaobao

Joint Gold Winner – SCMP Style: a luxury lifestyle destination by South China Morning Post

Silver Winner – manofmany.com by Man of Many

Winner – small/medium media category – Piala Asia Qatar 2023 by Astro AWANI

Best Use of Video

Gold Winner – SCMP Films by South China Morning Post

Silver Winner – SCMP Explains by South China Morning Post

Winner – small/medium media category – The Night of 1 Suro by kumparan

Best Data Visualisation

Gold Winner – Is Singapore actually getting hotter? by SPH Media The Straits Times

Silver Winner – Why the haze has reached Singapore’s shores again by SPH Media The Straits Times

Winner – small/medium media category – Into the alternate world of copy songs by Kontinentalist

Best Newsletter

Gold Winner – ST HeadSTart by SPH Media, The Straits Times

Silver Winner – Man of Many Daily Newsletter by Man of Many

Winner – small/medium media category – ‘Insights’ by Eco-Business

Best Podcast

Gold Winner – True Crimes Of Asia by SPH Media, The Straits Times

Silver Winner – Under the Radar by SPH Media Ltd, Radio, MONEY FM 89.3

Winner – small/medium media category – Behind the Beauty by Znews

Best in Audience Engagement

Gold Winner – kumparan Short Video by Creator by kumparan

Silver Winner – My Feed, CNA by CNA, Mediacorp

Winner – small/medium media category – What the Fuss – B&W House vs GCB by AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd

Best Digital Subscription/Reader Revenue Project

Gold Winner – Cracking the Code:Curate X Reshaped Subscription Growth by United Daily News Group

Silver Winner – Posties: SCMP’s educational news product for kids by South China Morning Post

Best Fact Checking Project

Gold Winner – Fact-6ers Synergy by Kompas Cyber Media

Silver Winner – AI-Powered Fact-Checking Lab by Astro AWANI

Best Native Advertising

Gold Winner – manofmany.com by Man of Many

Silver Winner – Behind the Mask by Mediacorp Brand Studio

Winner – small/medium media category – Hidden Gems in Yishun by AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd

Best Innovative Digital Product

Gold Winner – Baca Cepat by Kompas Cyber Media

Silver Winner – Yonhap GAMES – Constructing CRM and CDP via News Gamification by Yonhap News Agency

Winner – small/medium media category – KBR Prime by KBR

Best Use of AI in Revenue Strategy

Gold Winner – Revolutionizing Gen Z News Consumption through Generative AI by IDN Times

Silver Winner – RHB #JomSapot BeliLokal Gen-AI Led Integrated Marketing Campaign by Star Media Group Berhad

Best Use of AI in the Newsroom

Gold Winner – KG Media Lestari by Kompas Cyber Media

Silver Winner – AI SmartCut by CNA, Mediacorp

Winner – small/medium media category – Tanya AI by Astro AWANI

