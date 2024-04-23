UNO Welcomes 25 Leaders from Southeast Asia to UNO
The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) welcomes 25 youth civic leaders from Southeast Asia to Omaha, Nebraska, for an international exchange program sponsored by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational & Cultural Affairs. The signature program, YSEALI (Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative), has been administered by UNO for 10 years in collaboration with International Programs, the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Public Affairs and Community Service, and the College of Communication, Fine Arts and Media.
The YSEALI Institute on Civic Engagement at UNO implements an intensive academic fellowship for the best and brightest leaders from 11 different countries in Southeast Asia: Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Timor-Leste, Thailand, and Vietnam. The five-week academic residency focuses on civic engagement-related themes and topics; leadership development; and American history, government, culture, and society.
YSEALI Fellows will spend four weeks of experiential learning on the UNO campus and in the Omaha community. The program will take fellows through academic lectures and discussions about civic engagement in the U.S., skill building workshops about civic leadership, and educational and cultural site visits focused on community building and outreach.
"These fellows are world-changing young people," said Dr. Whitney Gent, Professor of Communication Studies and YSEALI Academic Director at UNO. "They take their responsibility to their communities seriously – so seriously that they've traveled across the world to acquire more tools to make life better for the people around them."
The fellows will apply knowledge and skills gained to an Action Plan project that will address civic issues facing their communities. UNO faculty and staff will support the fellows in developing these projects that will be implemented by fellows upon return to their home countries.
In addition to their rigorous academic courses, they will also experience U.S. history, culture, and society through local visits to all parts of Omaha and a regional tour to learn about Native American history and heritage.
Dr. Jody Neathery-Castro, UNO Associate Vice Chancellor for Global Engagement and YSEALI Principal Director, highlighted, "Omaha is a fantastic location to learn about philanthropy and engagement from our vibrant nonprofit community, and our community and political leaders are open and accessible to these young leaders. We are thrilled to share our resources with the world in this way."
During their final week in the U.S., 50 fellows from UNO and partner university Arizona State University (ASU) will convene in New York City and Washington, DC, for an educational and cultural study tour. They will visit places like the United Nations headquarters, U.S. Capitol, U.S. Supreme Court, and Library of Congress to conclude their program.
UNO is the prime grant recipient for the YSEALI Academic Fellowship on Civic Engagement and currently partners with Arizona State University and Portland State University to implement four institutes per year. Currently, UNO and ASU are hosting 25 YSEALI Fellows at each institution – an increase from previous years. In 2023, the US government endorsed the YSEALI Program in recognition of its benefit to the United States Indo-Pacific Strategy. UNO has applied for funding to be part of the expansion effort to double the number of YSEALI Fellows coming to the U.S. by 2025.
