UNO Welcomes 25 Leaders from Southeast Asia to UNO

The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) welcomes 25 youth civic leaders from Southeast Asia to Omaha, Nebraska, for an international exchange program sponsored by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational & Cultural Affairs. The signature program, YSEALI (Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative), has been administered by UNO for 10 years in collaboration with International Programs, the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Public Affairs and Community Service, and the College of Communication, Fine Arts and Media.

The YSEALI Institute on Civic Engagement at UNO implements an intensive academic fellowship for the best and brightest leaders from 11 different countries in Southeast Asia: Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Timor-Leste, Thailand, and Vietnam. The five-week academic residency focuses on civic engagement-related themes and topics; leadership development; and American history, government, culture, and society.

YSEALI Fellows will spend four weeks of experiential learning on the UNO campus and in the Omaha community. The program will take fellows through academic lectures and discussions about civic engagement in the U.S., skill building workshops about civic leadership, and educational and cultural site visits focused on community building and outreach.

"These fellows are world-changing young people," said Dr. Whitney Gent, Professor of Communication Studies and YSEALI Academic Director at UNO. "They take their responsibility to their communities seriously – so seriously that they've traveled across the world to acquire more tools to make life better for the people around them."

The fellows will apply knowledge and skills gained to an Action Plan project that will address civic issues facing their communities. UNO faculty and staff will support the fellows in developing these projects that will be implemented by fellows upon return to their home countries.

"YSEALI will connect young people from Southeast Asia to explore cultural differences and create global networks, while also enhancing leadership abilities and extending insight of the United States. The academic journey will enable young people to make a positive impact on their nation, starting with themselves." Tresia Mahdalena Br Sidauruk