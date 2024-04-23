Flag Lowering for Gary L. Carrico

The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) flag will be lowered on Wednesday, April 24, in memory of retiree Gary L. Carrico, who recently passed away. The thoughts and condolences of the university community are with Gary’s loved ones during this time. Read the full obituary.

Gary started his career at UNO on March 21, 1973. He retired from his role as vice chancellor of Business and Finance on March 1, 2004.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Paul Carrico; and his wife, Mary Lou. Gary is survived by his children: Kim Thomey (Chris), Julie Stanek (Greg), John Carrico (Sarah), and Scott Carrico; and grandchildren: Charlie (Addie) and Madeline (Karl) Thomey, Hannah (J.J.) Zumbrennen, Macey and Whitney Carrico, and Mia and Izzy Carrico.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, from 12 to 1 P.M., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 1 P.M., at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific St.