Introducing Modularity: Innovative Edge Data Centers and Cable Landings for Emerging Markets

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modularity, LLC, a pioneering company dedicated to transforming the creation and development of large-scale undersea communications networks, today announced its official launch. This launch marks a milestone as Modularity addresses a growing gap in digital infrastructure requirements across underserved economies worldwide.

Led by a team of seasoned professionals and visionaries, Modularity is committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive growth in the communications industry. Based in Annapolis, Maryland, the company prioritizes carrier and cloud neutrality in its communication networks. These networks serve as vital hubs for the tech community, facilitating rapid deployment and unparalleled connectivity in regions with limited access to advanced data infrastructure.

“Modularity represents a significant leap forward in our mission to empower emerging markets with cutting-edge digital infrastructure that will be built and shipped from the United States,” said Bill Barney, Chairman of Asian Century Equity and Co-Founder and Chairman, Modularity. “Our strategic focus on American-built modular edge data centers and modular cable landing station solutions are driven by a commitment to bridging gaps across the fastest-growing emerging markets.”

Modularity’s initial strategic projects with locations in the Middle East, the Pacific Islands and Iceland will offer low-latency, secure connections across carrier and cloud-neutral, energy-efficient modular facilities.

“We are confident that our modular solutions will equip businesses and communities with the necessary tools to thrive in today’s digital landscape,” said Alan Rand, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Modularity. “The launch of Modularity reinforces our commitment to providing innovative solutions that address the escalating needs for infrastructure and connectivity.”

With focus on scalability, flexibility and sustainability, Modularity’s modular edge data centers offer a versatile solution to the unique challenges faced by emerging markets. By providing state-of-the-art infrastructure that is adaptable to varying needs and environments, Modularity aims to foster digital inclusion and economic growth.

In addition to its core offerings, Modularity is committed to advancing thermal computing and sustainability initiatives. By integrating thermal computing principles into its infrastructure design, Modularity facilities are custom designed to enhance energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact. Through sustainable practices in construction, operation and resource management, Modularity aims to set new standards for environmentally responsible digital infrastructure.

Modularity, LLC is a pioneering company dedicated to transforming the creation and development of large-scale undersea communications networks. Based in Annapolis, Maryland, Modularity represents a significant leap forward in empowering emerging markets with cutting-edge digital infrastructure built and shipped from the United States. For more information on Modularity, please visit www.modularity.co