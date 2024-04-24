Submit Release
Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga celebrates 30 years of democracy with aspirant traffic officers, 24 Apr

The Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga is set open the doors of learning and skills acquisition for hundreds of young people who aspire to be traffic officers as part of celebrating 30 years of democracy.

Young people from all nine provinces have been called to the Boekenhoutkloof Traffic Training Academy to be acquainted with training opportunities offered at the newly upgraded and refurbished centre of excellence in traffic training West of Tshwane.

This is a culmination of the national recruitment drive undertaken by the Road Traffic Management Corporation in line with the National Development Plan vision to reduce unemployment and create job opportunities for the youth, women and persons with disabilities.

Members of the media are invited to join the Minister and the details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 24 April 2024
Time:  08:00am
Venue:  Boekenhoutkloof Traffic College, Boekenhoutkloof, Pretoria West

Members of the media attending the event are requested to confirm attendance with Luthando Ngilana on ‪067 427 9165‬ LuthandoN@rtmc.co.za or Sam Monareng on ‪073 491 3382‬ or monarens@dot.gov.za

Media Contact:

Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson
‪066 476 9015‬

