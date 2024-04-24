WVDOH remembers fallen workers, urges work zone safety

Jordan Swiger, a West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) transportation worker in Clarksburg, got up for work on Thursday, March 14, 2024, just like any other day.



He only knows what happened that night because friends and family told him. Swiger was helping set up traffic signs at the site of a truck wreck when an impaired driver sped into the work zone, smashing into Swiger and sending him flying.



“She hit me, and evidently I had at least a 60-foot flight path, according to different people,” Swiger said. In addition to multiple broken bones and injuries, Swiger’s skull was fractured in three places, leading to a three-week hospital stay.



Swiger can’t remember any of it, but is thankful to be alive.