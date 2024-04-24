NaaS Technology and its Parent Company, NewLink, Join the Open Invention Network Community

DURHAM, N.C., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Invention Network (OIN), the organization formed to safeguard open source and now the largest patent non-aggression community in history, announced today that NaaS Technology, and its parent company NewLink, have joined as community members. As the leading new energy asset operator in China, NaaS is reinforcing its commitment to open source as an enabler of advanced charging infrastructure networks.



“Globally, electric vehicles continue to make significant advances in the market. Sustaining this growth is an expanding set of advanced charging infrastructure networks. NewLink and NaaS are market leading companies utilizing open source platforms to build charging networks. We are pleased that NewLink and NaaS are committed to patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies,” said Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network.

“NewLink has been committed to the deep integration of digitalization and the energy industry, and continues to explore the best technologies to improve energy utilization in order to better serve partners across the industry chain. Linux systems and open source technologies provide support for digitalization, and we appreciate OIN's contribution to reducing the risk of open source software patents around the world. ”said Mingyi Jin, Vice President and General Legal Counsel at NewLink.“We value the protection of intellectual property rights and also respect the intellectual property rights of others. We look forward to continuing to play a role in protecting open source patents and open collaboration after joining OIN.”

As a community, OIN members practice patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another on a royalty-free basis. Please join our community. The membership form and the OIN license agreement can be signed online at http://www.j-oin.net/.

About NaaS Technology Inc.

NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS) is the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China. The Company is a subsidiary of NewLink Technology Limited, a leading energy digitalization group in China. The Company provides one-stop solutions to energy asset owners comprising charging services, energy solutions and new initiatives, supporting every stage of energy asset's lifecycle and facilitating energy transition. As of September 30, 2023, NaaS had connected 767,611 chargers covering 73,710 charging stations, representing 41.6% and 50.0% of China's public charging market share, respectively.

About Open Invention Network

Open Invention Network (OIN) is the largest patent non-aggression community in history and supports freedom of action in Linux as a key element of open source software (OSS). Patent non-aggression in core technologies is a cultural norm within OSS. The litmus test for authentic behavior in the OSS community includes OIN membership. Funded by Google, IBM/Red Hat, NEC, Philips, Sony, SUSE, and Toyota, OIN has more than 3,800 community members. The OIN patent license and member cross-licenses are available royalty-free to any party that joins the OIN community.

For more information, please visit www.openinventionnetwork.com.

Media-Only Contact:

Ed Schauweker

AVID Public Relations for Open Invention Network

ed@avidpr.com

+1 (703) 963-5238