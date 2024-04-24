Weather Forecasting Services Market Size Worth USD $4.19 billion By 2030 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.3%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global weather forecasting services market size was valued at $1.63 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.19 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The transport segment is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, as transport systems can directly influence operational safety and productivity of the industry, and indirectly impact the services.

The demand for weather forecasting services is experiencing exponential growth. From improving operational efficiency to enhancing safety across various industries, the applications of weather forecasting services are becoming increasingly indispensable.

The realm of weather forecasting services is witnessing a profound surge in demand, driven by a confluence of factors that underscore its critical importance across industries. From technological enhancements to burgeoning application areas, the landscape is ripe with opportunities and challenges alike.

On the basis of region, the weather forecasting services industry was dominated by North America in 2020, owing to the growth in demand for real-time weather management, and increase in demand for performance optimization. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness growth at the highest rate owing to high population base and presence of catastrophe-prone regions in the countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia.

Key players operating in the global weather forecasting services market analysis include AccuWeather, Inc., BMT Group, ENAV, Fugro, Global Weather Corporation, Met Office, Precision Weather Services, Skymet Weather Services Pvt., Ltd., Skyview Systems Ltd., and The Weather Company.

The weather forecasting services industry is poised for significant growth, driven by technological advancements, industry expansion, and safety considerations. By addressing challenges and seizing emerging opportunities, weather forecasting service providers can navigate the skies and unlock new horizons of growth and innovation.

