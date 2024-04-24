Lest we forget: South Australians honour Anzac legacy

Release date: 24/04/24

Tomorrow, 25 April 2024, South Australians will join the nation to gather and honour those who have served our nation.

Anzac Day is the national day of commemoration, marking the anniversary of the landing of Australian and New Zealand forces at Gallipoli in 1915, a conflict that claimed the lives of more than 8,000 Australians.

As well as honouring the Anzac legacy, Anzac Day is a sacred day that holds a special place in the hearts of thousands of South Australians with a personal connection to Defence service.

It is a time for South Australians to pause and pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of those who have committed to the defence and protection of Australia.

Since the beginning of the Boer War in 1899 and through to the present day, Australian Defence Force personnel have contributed to defence, peacekeeping, humanitarian and emergency assistance operations across the globe.

Tragically, more than 103,000 service personnel have lost their lives in service to our nation, with many more returning home forever changed by the impacts of their time in uniform.

On this day, we also recognise the sacrifices of our veteran families, whose resilience and steadfast support remains a cornerstone of our veteran community.

For some veterans and their families, Anzac Day can be a challenging time and we encourage those who may need support to reach out and access the services available.

Dawn services, commemorative services and marches will be held at RSL Sub-branches and memorials across the state.

In Adelaide, the Dawn Service at the National War Memorial will begin from 6:00am. This will be followed by the Anzac Day March commencing at 9:30am and concluding at the Service of Remembrance at the Cross of Sacrifice in Pennington Gardens, North Adelaide.

Free travel will be available across Adelaide Metro services on ANZAC Day for current and former military personnel who are in uniform and people wearing service medals or carrying a veteran’s identification card.

Additional train, tram and bus services will run on Thursday to assist passengers travelling to and from events in the city.

Lest we forget.

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

Anzac Day is a sacred occasion that presents an opportunity for us all to express our deep gratitude to those whose selfless commitment to duty throughout our military history and to this day, continues to protect and uphold the freedoms and values we hold dear.

This Anzac Day, I encourage all South Australians to join me in honouring the generations of Australians who have exemplified courage, dignity and honour in serving our nation, as well as the unwavering support of the families who have stood beside them.

Open Arms: 1800 011 046

Lifeline Australia: 13 11 14

Beyond Blue: 1300 224 636

Mental Health Triage: 131 465 (able to speak with a mental health clinician)

If you require urgent or immediate help, please call triple zero (000) or present to your local emergency department.

Further information on Anzac Day and local services can be found here.

Information on public transport options can be found here.