SA Leads the Nation in Housing Scorecard

Release date: 24/04/24

The Malinauskas Labor Government’s concerted efforts to address the housing crisis has been recognised by a leading national industry body, with South Australia ranked number one in HIA’s Housing Scorecard.

The Housing Industry Association (HIA) provides a half yearly review of residential building conditions in each state and territory.

It ranks each of the eight states and territories based on the performance of 13 key residential building indicators against their decade average, covering detached and multi-unit building activity, renovations, housing finance and rates of overseas and interstate migration.

South Australia is number one in the detached housing market indicators and the renovation sector, helping propel SA to top spot for the second straight scorecard, having also been ranked first in the nation in July 2023.

The positive result follows the Government announcement of a new housing super portfolio, which allows for greater coordination to deliver critical projects, such as the proposed 3500 homes on vacant land in Smithfield and Elizabeth South.

The HIA scorecard recognises the State Government is taking action to increase the supply of development ready land.

The State Government has already rezoned close to 450 hectares of land which has the potential to create more than 5600 new dwellings across South Australia.

The Minister for Planning has initiated another 33 code amendments which has the potential to yield more than 23,000 potential homes.

The previous Government released less than 190 hectares of land during its four years in office.

The Malinauskas Government’s plan for A Better Housing Future also includes:

Fast tracking the single largest release of residential land in the state’s history

Abolishing stamp duty for eligible first home buyers

Streamlining the code amendment process

Fast tracking approvals for new homes in key areas

Delivering the first substantial increase to public housing in a generation – building an additional 564 public homes and stopping the sale of 580 others

Preparing more than 900 affordable homes across SA including, West End, Prospect, Bowden, Playford and Noarlunga

Delivering new housing developments for key workers in regional South Australia through a new Office for Regional Housing in Renewal SA

New 2 per cent deposit home loan through HomeStart for first home buyers building a new home

Attributable to Nick Champion

This result demonstrates the efforts we are making as a State Government to address the housing crisis and improve the housing and building industry is making a difference.

The affordability and accessibility of land is driving these results but we know there is more to be done.

We want to build a pipeline of supply. We know the previous government released just 185 hectares of land in its time in government leaving the State with a chronic undersupply.

We have bold strategies to bring more housing into the market by increasing supply, affordability and density in strategic sites and are excited to see this work recognised by the HIA.

Quotes attributable to Stephen Knight, HIA Executive Director

South Australia is one of the few markets where first home buyers can still afford a house and land package.

The state has capitalised on this relative affordability, with more and more people choosing it over the larger states to the east.

South Australia has the strongest detached housing sector in the nation with activity remaining resilient to the rise in the cash rate.

Recent efforts to increase higher density development in areas well serviced by transport will help accommodate this housing demand going forward.