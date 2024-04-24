Telese Beauty Inc. Adds L'Occitane en Provence to Beauty Avenue Las Vegas' Exclusive Selection of Luxury Brands

French luxury brand L'Occitane en Provence launching at Beauty Avenue Las Vegas

Renowned French brand enhances Beauty Avenue Las Vegas retail offerings, emphasizing the chain's commitment to luxury cosmetics.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES , April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telese Beauty Inc., the parent company of Beauty Avenue Las Vegas, is pleased to announce the integration of the esteemed French luxury brand L'Occitane en Provence into its carefully curated selection of beauty offerings. This strategic addition further solidifies Beauty Avenue's commitment to providing discerning customers with premium beauty products of exceptional quality.

Founded in 1976 by Olivier Baussan, L'Occitane en Provence is known for its exquisite range of body, face, hair, fragrance, and home products inspired by the rich heritage of Provence, France. Focusing on natural ingredients and sustainable practices, the brand meticulously crafts each product to celebrate and preserve the region's time-honored traditions. From its headquarters in Manosque, France, L'Occitane en Provence oversees the development and production of its entire product line, working closely with local producers who adhere to traditional methods.

Cheryl Forrester, spokesperson for Beauty Avenue, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are pleased to welcome L'Occitane en Provence to our family of luxury brands. Their dedication to natural ingredients and sustainable practices aligns seamlessly with our values at Beauty Avenue."

Recognized for its commitment to natural beauty, L'Occitane en Provence offers a wide range of products formulated with the finest botanical extracts and essential oils. By integrating L'Occitane en Provence into its collection, Beauty Avenue reinforces its commitment to offering customers access to premium beauty solutions.

As Beauty Avenue continues to set the standard for luxury cosmetics retail in Las Vegas, the addition of L'Occitane en Provence underscores its ongoing mission to provide customers with an unparalleled shopping experience catering to their diverse needs and preferences.

About Telese Beauty Inc:

Telese Beauty Inc. is the parent company of Beauty Avenue Las Vegas, a premier destination for luxury cosmetics shopping. Committed to offering customers access to the finest beauty products from around the world, Telese Beauty Inc. continually expanding its portfolio with brands that embody excellence, innovation, and sustainability.