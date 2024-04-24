PLA Filament 3D Printing Material Market is anticipated to reach US$973.383 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 16.13%
The PLA filament 3D printing material market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.13% from US$341.824 million in 2022 to US$973.383 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the PLA filament 3D printing material market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.13% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$973.383 million by 2029.
PLA filament is a bio-based thermoplastic polyester produced from renewable resources such as corn starch or sugarcane and is a non-toxic eco-friendly alternative to traditional plastics. It is recyclable and possesses higher heat capacity and mechanical strength with the multi-purpose character of it being suitable for diverse applications. The beginning of the main determinant of PLA filament 3D printing material market growth is the integration of 3D printing. The 3D printing industry has now entered a significant growth rate, the PLA filament, which is the choice material for most users because of its cost-effectiveness and user-friendly nature, still maintains its position. Along with the spread of 3D printing technology, there comes a contact increase in the PLA filament market.
These potential sources have also led to numerous product launches and collaborations in the market which are eventually a boost to reach the PLA filament 3D printing material market. Unlike in the past when products were made in factories using conventional methods, 3D printing has emerged as one of the greatest disruptive technologies. It has the potential to influence widely the future of manufacturing.
• For Instance, Evonik introduced 3D printing material called INFINAM® TPA elastomers powder in October 2023. The material, compatible with the SLS printers, is like rubber that contains elastic behavior in addition to superior strength. The platform being built from the ground up for open-source machines allows the creation of components of the highest ranks, which are highly tailorable in terms of the relevant applications.
• For instance, In March 2023 Evonik, a well-known chemistry company for special products, partnered with the outstanding BellaSeno, which focuses on the 3D printers for the bone grafts. The main role of the partnership is to get the latest scaffold technologies for bone tissue regeneration to the market.
The PLA filament 3D printing material market, based on end-user is segmented into five main categories namely healthcare, automotive, aerospace and defense, constructions, and others. Healthcare is expected to account for a major share of the PLA filament 3D printing material market. Due to its absorbent properties, less expensive in nature, and convenient to adopt for the prototyping process.
Based on geography, the market for PLA filament 3D printing material is expanding significantly in the European region due to favorable factors. In countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, and France there is a growing need for PLA filament 3D printing material in several industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, automotive, prototype, and designing products. This demand is being driven by these nations. Due to the increased adoption of 3D printing and well-established printing firms in the region.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the PLA filament 3D printing material market, that have been covered are Treed Filaments, Fillamentum, 3D4Makers, MG Chemicals, 3DXTech, and ColorFabb BV.
This analytics report segments the PLA filament 3D printing material market as follows:
• By End - User
o Healthcare
o Automotive
o Aerospace and Defence
o Construction
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Treed Filaments
• Fillamentum
• 3D4Makers
• MG Chemicals
• 3DXTech
• ColorFabb BV
