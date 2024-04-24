DDoS Prevention And Mitigation Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 7.84% to reach US$26.582 billion by 2029
The DDoS prevention and mitigation market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.84% from US$15.673 billion in 2022 to US$26.582 billion by 2029.
The DDoS prevention and mitigation market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.84% from US$15.673 billion in 2022 to US$26.582 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the DDoS prevention and mitigation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.84% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$26.582 billion by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The key growth drivers to propel the DDoS prevention and mitigation market during the forecasted period are:
• The growing adoption of public cloud services across the globe by different enterprises to handle their data efficiently. The adoption of public cloud services comes with a risk of user data being corrupted or stolen which can be avoided using DDoS prevention and mitigation that can reduce the risk of any cyber attack or hacking of public or enterprise data. The enterprises in recent times all work with data only and the growing adoption of cloud services is predicted to boost the market of DDoS prevention and mitigation market.
• Another factor that boosts the sales of DDoS prevention and mitigation in the market is the growing government regulations regarding user data safety are making huge enterprises adopt efficient data security solutions to avoid any cyber-attack on user data. This efficient data security solution is the DDoS prevention and mitigation that can avoid any cyber-attack and protects the user data and hence is widely adopted by the enterprises which is why it is growing in demand among huge enterprises.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ddos-prevention-and-mitigation-market
The DDoS prevention and mitigation market, offering, is divided into two types- solution and service. Different companies offer different solutions and services to enterprises to avoid DDoS attacks and mitigate them which projects growth in the DDoS prevention & mitigation market. For instance, the offering of Cloudflare services can help prevent DDoS attacks on large levels for any size of enterprise.
The DDoS prevention and mitigation market, by enterprise size, is divided into three types- small, medium, and large. These different sizes of enterprises have different levels of security risks according to which they can be catered to by the DDoS prevention and mitigation solution or services whether it is small, medium, or large. Hence, the ability to cater to the needs of different needs of different enterprise sizes is predicted to propel growth in the market.
The DDoS prevention and mitigation market, by end-user, is divided into four types- communication & technology, manufacturing, BFSI, and retail. Different end-users have the risk of DDoS attacks and need protection from them using DDoS prevention and mitigation services. For instance, the communication & technology industry has loads of sensitive user data that needs protection from DDoS threats hence, these are being widely adopted in this industry, and with growth in these industries, the demand for the DDoS prevention and mitigation market is expected to grow proportionally.
The North American & European region is expected to witness significant growth in the DDoS prevention and mitigation market during the forecasted period as this region has growing technological industries and adoption of cloud technologies in different industries to handle different sensitive user data. The growth in data security solutions by the government in the region is also a contributing factor to the growth in demand for the DDoS prevention and Mitigation market in the North American region over the forecast period.
The research includes several key players from the DDoS prevention and mitigation market, such as Google, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, IBM, Cloudflare, Inc., NetScout Systems, Inc., Nexusguard Limited, Sucuri Inc. (GoDaddy Inc.), and Imperva (Thales Group).
The market analytics report segments the DDoS prevention and mitigation market using the following criteria:
• By Offering
o Solution
o Service
• By Enterprise Size
o Small
o Medium
o Large
• By End-user
o Communication and Technology
o Manufacturing
o BFSI
o Retail
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Microsoft Corporation
• Amazon Web Services
• IBM
• Cloudflare, Inc.
• NetScout Systems, Inc.
• Nexusguard Limited
• Sucuri Inc. (GoDaddy Inc.)
• Imperva (Thales Group)
Explore More Reports:
• Multi-Cloud Security Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/multi-cloud-security-market
• Cloud Access Security Broker Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/cloud-access-security-broker-market
• Healthcare Cybersecurity Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/healthcare-cybersecurity-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn