Celebrity Journalist Brownie Marie Launches “Fox Hunters Club” Dating App in NYC

The dating app for non-transactional, May-December relationships is available on iOS and Android.

Finally, an avenue for millennial women to meet older gentlemen for a healthy, committed relationship.”
— Brownie Marie, Fox Hunters Club
NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fox Hunters Club, the first dating app targeting millennial women seeking committed relationships with older men, launched today in the New York City area. Founded by celebrity journalist Brownie Marie, Fox Hunters Club is a one-of-a-kind alternative to sugar baby apps for women who prefer men of a certain age.

Brownie Marie is best known for her dynamic interviews with stars across film, fashion, music and more over the past decade. Wyclef Jean, Kim Cattrall, Carmelo Anthony, John Leguizamo, Jennifer Garner, Ice-T, Nicolas Cage and other celebs have shared their stories with Brownie on major media outlets such as CBS, AXS, and Newser. She is also the founder of Life Entertainment News, covering television, food and beverage, nightlife, and other entertainment and lifestyle topics.

After creating a profile and entering age and distance preferences, Fox Hunters Club members swipe to “like” or pass on other members. After matching, members can securely chat with each other in-app, whether on iOS or Android. Premium members have access to additional features such as unlimited likes and hiding their age and location.

“Reflecting on all of the media interviews I’ve had since coming out of stealth, it’s abundantly clear how unique Fox Hunters Club is in the dating industry,” said Brownie Marie. “Finally, an avenue for millennial women to meet older gentlemen for a healthy, committed relationship. Launching Fox Hunters Club in New York City is a dream come true and it’s also just the start.”

Fox Hunters Club is available now for download on the App Store and Google Play. The app will expand to additional markets in the coming months, with plans to eventually be nationwide.

For more information about Fox Hunters Club, visit foxhuntersclub.com and follow @foxhuntersclub on Instagram, X, and Facebook.


About Fox Hunters Club:

Fox Hunters Club is the first dating app for millennial women seeking committed, non-transactional relationships with older men. Debuting in New York City in April 2024, Fox Hunters Club is available on the App Store and Google Play.

