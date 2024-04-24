Cloud IDS IPS Market is anticipated to surpass US$2,516.816 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 19.33%
The cloud IDS IPS market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.33% from US$730.701 million in 2022 to US$2,516.816 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the cloud IDS IPS market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.33% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$2,516.816 million by 2029.
Cloud IDS IPS refers to the intrusion detection system, whereas IPA refers to intrusion protection switching. These two types serve as cybersecurity solutions that monitor the network traffic and identify unwanted access to the network. Whereas two elements of cybersecurity IDS and IPS are responsible for various tasks like intrusion detection systems are responsible for encountering various attacks and tactics and intrusion protection switching helps to stop or prevent the attacks that have been identified prior In the systems.
Cloud IDS IPS cybersecurity solutions are incorporated in various sectors or industries to halt cyberattacks and prevent the systems from dangerous malware attacks. The industries are cybersecurity vendors, government agencies, network solution providers, etc. The process towards identification, detection, resolving and providing a final report to the administrator regarding the security levels of the systems where cloud IDS IPS is the best solution to initiate by various sectors across the globe to safeguard the systems, networks, and storage.
Growing cyber threats across the globe are the primary driving force behind the cloud IDS IPS market growth. For instance, according to Data Security Council of India published an article in 2023, it states that throughout 8.5 million endpoints, the council is able to detect 400 million malware incidents, out of which 49 million detections are behavioural-based detections.
Cloud IDS IPS refers to the cybersecurity process or procedures to safeguard the systems from cyber threats or various attacks done by cyber attackers. The IDS intrusion detection system enables to detect the attacks and intrusion protection switching helps to prevent the attacks and their impact on systems to ensure the overall system's cyberhealth during the attack.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby, increasing the cloud IDS IPS market growth.
• For instance, in November 2023 Tata Consultancy Services launched a “Cyber Insights Platform”. The platform utilizes artificial intelligence and leverages the Amazon Security Lake to consolidate the security of data across various on-premises and cloud environments. The platform enables enterprises with ongoing threat surveillance, identification of unwanted access, and automated detections with solutions.
The cloud IDS IPS market, based on components is segmented into two categories namely solution and service. Solutions is expected to account for the major share of the cloud IDS IPS market. The solutions offer comprehensive tools that enable the core security basement for threat detection, data encryption, and access control.
The cloud IDS IPS market, based on the deployment model is segmented into three categories namely public, private, and hybrid. Private cloud is expected to account for the major share of the cloud IDS IPS market. The private cloud offers full control access and provides high-security measures with respective sensitive data.
The cloud IDS IPS market, based on the enterprise size is segmented into three categories namely small, medium, and large. Large is expected to account for the major share of the cloud IDS IPS market. The large enterprises consist of large amounts of sensitive data stored and need robust cyber security solutions further the large companies have the resources and invest in all three deployment models for diversified security solutions to safeguard the data from various cyberattacks.
The cloud IDS IPS market, based on the end-user industry is segmented into eight categories namely aerospace and defense, government, BFSI, communication and technology, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and others. The government and defense sector preferred cloud IDS IPS solutions as both sectors work on sensitive data and it’s a matter of national security the need for robust cybersecurity solutions is an important aspect.
Based on geography, the cloud IDS IPS market is expanding significantly in the North American region due to various factors. In countries like The United States, Canada, and Mexico there is a growing demand for cloud IDS IPS in various industries, including government, aerospace and defense, communication and technology, banking and insurance, and healthcare. The demand is being driven by these countries is due to the countries are forefront runners in the adoption of advanced cybersecurity solutions with fast fast-growing innovations in the field of cloud technology propels the demand for advanced cybersecurity solution platforms market.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the cloud IDS IPS market, that have been covered are Check Point Software Technologies, NTT, Trend Micro Incorporated, Cisco Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Imperva (Thales Group), MetaFlows Inc., Hillstone Networks, Alert Logic, Inc (Fortra), Valtix, Inc. (Cisco), and Axiomtek Co., Ltd.
The market analytics report segments the cloud IDS IPS market as follows:
• By Component
o Solution
o Service
• By Deployment Model
o Public
o Private
o Hybrid
• By Enterprise Size
o Small
o Medium
o Large
• By End – User Industry
o Aerospace and Defense
o Government
o BFSI
o Communication and Technology
o Healthcare
o Retail
o Manufacturing
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Check Point Software Technologies
• NTT
• Trend Micro Incorporated
• Cisco Inc.
• Fortinet, Inc.
• Imperva (Thales Group)
• MetaFlows Inc.
• Hillstone Networks
• Alert Logic, Inc (Fortra)
• Valtix, Inc. (Cisco)
• Axiomtek Co., Ltd.
