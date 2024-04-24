RailPros Announces Acquisition of Omega Rail Management
Addition of Omega Rail bolsters company’s position as a trusted partner to right of way owners across North America.
As the largest provider of railroad right of way and field services in North America, the addition of Omega will expand our offering to a number of new clients and areas.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES , April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Irving, TX-based RailPros announced today that it has acquired Omega Rail Management, a TerraPact company.
— Kendall Koff, Chief Executive Officer, RailPros
Omega Rail Management is based in Nashville, Tenn., and provides right of way management services on more than 70 corridors across over 20 states. It will continue to provide the same exceptional service to clients, with new opportunities for additional services being offered by the combination of Omega and RailPros services and teams.
“The services offered by Omega Rail dovetail nicely into what we already offer our clients” said Ken Koff, president and chief executive officer of RailPros. “As the largest provider of railroad right of way and field services in North America, the addition of Omega will expand our offering to a number of new clients and areas. RailPros’ commitment to service excellence and our people-centric business model will guide us in integrating the companies to provide an even more comprehensive suite of products and services for our clients.”
“We’re thrilled about the next chapter for Omega Rail” said Ben Myers, chief executive officer for TerraPact. “This strategic carve out allows Omega to thrive under a best-in-class RailPros team while unlocking resources back to TerraPact’s digital infrastructure strategy. Truly a win-win for both parties.”
Both RailPros and Omega will continue to provide services to rail and rail-adjacent industries across North America, with the Omega team strengthening RailPros’ existing real estate offerings.
Northborne Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to TerraPact.
About RailPros
RailPros, a Court Square Capital Partners portfolio company, is headquartered in Irving, Texas, with offices and personnel across North America. The company, which was founded in 2000, is exclusively focused on providing services to freight, passenger and transit rail carriers across North America. RailPros employs over 1,000 rail and transit engineers, construction managers, real estate and right of way services, inspectors, design engineers, and field support staff, enabling us to service the full spectrum of the industry’s management, engineering construction management, planning, and design needs. In addition, RailPros has a combined training and media production team, producing technical and safety training for rail carriers and rail-related industrial clients. We have a unique understanding of the industry’s rail and transit needs, and our expertise helps our clients complete work safely, efficiently, and with minimal disruption to existing rail service. Rail isn’t a part of our business, it IS our business.
About TerraPact
Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, TerraPact is a leading acquirer and manager of real estate assets critical to infrastructure within North America's wireless, broadband, and energy sectors. TerraPact offers asset owners a unique opportunity to divest and monetize their holdings through flexible and economically rewarding transactions. Since 2015, TerraPact has acquired over 1,000 tenant contracts affiliated with over 200+ properties and 2,000+ linear miles of right of way that enable today’s digital and power infrastructure.
