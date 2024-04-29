“S2O Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival” tickets are now available with free return flight tickets to Hong Kong

The World’s First & Wettest Party: “S2O Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival” Full lineup of “S2O Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival” 2024 The World’s First and Wettest Party “S2O Songkran Music Festival” debuted in Hong Kong last year, attracting over 23,500 festivalists from around the city and overseas to an event drenched in fun, taking social media by storm, and becoming talk of the tow

Dutch EDM Titan AFROJACK, Swedish powerhouse duo GALANTIS, Brazilian superstar DJ ALOK, will hit the main stage alongside other World’s Top 100 DJs.

-, -, HONG KONG, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thailand was ablaze with excitement as the first stop of “S2O Songkran Music Festival 2024”, the world’s most colossal water-splashing music party, kicked off its global tour last weekend (April 13-15). As Thailand's most iconic festival and the world’s first party to combine beats and water, the event was received with enthusiasm. Up next, the festival will make its way to Hong Kong during the Dragon Boat Festival long weekend of June 8 and 9.

With early bird tickets sold out, Public Sale tickets of the 2nd edition of S2O Hong Kong is open on KLOOK now

Sponsored by the Hong Kong International Airport, this year’s S2O Hong Kong is giving away round-trip flight tickets from selected Asian destinations to Hong Kong to those who purchased tickets or hotel packages, only limited quotas, first-come first-served.

Upgraded Wet Zone, splashing and stage visuals taking the city to an ecstatic high in 2024



"S2O Songkran Music Festival" wrapped up its first stop in Thailand and they went all out – the main stage was a beast, fueled by the mighty "Hydro Reactor". At S2O Hong Kong, a unique water music festival located in the heart of the city, is introducing the impressive Hydro Reactor main stage at Central Harbourfront. With Victoria Harbour as the backdrop, city lights dancing on all sides, and S2O’s exclusive and enhanced “360-degree water-splashing system” against dazzling stage lights and sound systems, cranking out 200,000 liters of water on each day. Festivalists will get drenched in a water-themed rave – yellow rain, red rain, black rain vibes, all in one. what’s more? The "Summer Beats Zone" is a dry zone where rappers will spit fire and dance battles will blaze up the air.

This year’s S2O Hong Kong Main Stage lineup is a powerhouse, including: AFROJACK: EDM giant ranked 7th in 2023’s DJ Mag’s Top 100; GALANTIS: Sweden's dynamic EDM duo, hailed as "EDM magicians."; ALOK: Brazilian superstar DJ, sitting pretty on 4th place in 2023’s DJ Mag rankings. Other World’s Top 100: ACRAZE: Rising dance music star; MORTEN: Danish prodigious talent; together with ANDREW RAYEL: "Mozart of Electronica”; BROOKS: A rising sensation in the Dutch EDM world; KAYZO: “Monarch of stages” – craftsman of mind-blowing live sets; PAULINE HERR: Emerging star amongst the DJs scene of Los Angeles; and SJRM: Eccentric DJ duo from the Netherlands. It’s all going down during the Dragon Boat Festival the extended weekend at Central Harbourfront.

Early bird tickets sold out: Public ticket sale is ON Now

Sponsored by the Hong Kong International Airport, S2O will be giving away round-trip flight tickets to Hong Kong from various Asian cities: Seoul, Bangkok, Taipei, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Ho Chi Minh City, Beijing and Shanghai. Stay tuned for more announcements on the official S2O Hong Kong pages. Only limited spots available*

*Organiser reserves all rights to make the final decision in case of dispute arising from the above terms and conditions. Travelers will be responsible for any applicable taxes and surcharges.

Introducing the one & only Royal Skydeck, with the impeccable harbour and stage view from the vantage point

In addition to GA and VIP tickets, S2O Hong Kong also offers a “Royal Family” VVIP package for distinguished guests to “Party like the Royals” where guests will dance, party and drink with friends, or celebrate birthdays and anniversaries in the privacy of their own party space with a harbour view. The VVIP Package includes an exclusive entrance, top-tier beverages menu, VVIP restroom, changing room and storage and more, allowing guests to indulge in top-tier hospitality. 3 different VVIP boxes are being offered this year, suitable for different group sizes and requirements, with a top-tier package that houses a jacuzzi - a one-of-a-kind luxurious experience that is sure to impress. VIP Premium Package is also introduced this year for small group “BFF” hang outs.

A newly introduced – the one & only Royal Skydeck is now open for booking too. Set against the backdrop of Victoria Harbour, Royal Skydeck owner and guests will enjoy the 360° impeccable view from the vantage point and the ultimate party-like-royal experience coupled with exclusive limo, bodyguard and butler services.

For more information and to make a reservation, please contact s2ohkvvip@sixdegrees.com.hk.

Public Sale Tickets on KLOOK!

Public Sale Tickets - available in two categories/hotel Packages (with free flight tickets offer, while stock last, first come first served)

(1) General Admission (GA) Tickets

*Access to general areas and wet zone

[GA] 1-Day Pass HK$980

[GA] 2-Day Pass HK$1,580

(2) VIP Tickets

*Access to VIP entrance, VIP dry zone, VIP storage and VIP restrooms, in addition to general areas and wet zone

[VIP] 1-Day Pass HK$1,880

[VIP] 2-Day Pass HK$2,880

S2O Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival

Dates : June 8 & 9 2024 (Sat & Sun)

Hours : Door opens: 1:00pm

Performances: 2:00pm – 11:00pm

Place : Central Harbourfront Event Space, 9 Lung Wo Road, Central

*Entrance at Tamar Park, Admiralty

Admission : Aged 18 or above

