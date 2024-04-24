MARCo Health Makes Mental Health Support More Accessible with Introduction of MARCo-Lite
Affordable robot friend MARCo-Lite brings mental health support to all. 50 spots to "name your price" for early access!
We created MARCo because everyone deserves to have dedicated, personalized support around the clock for their mental health”BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MARCo Health Inc., the leader in Mental Health Assistive Robot Companions (MARCo), today announced the upcoming release of MARCo-Lite, an affordable version of their award-winning robot designed to support individuals of all ages on their mental health journey.
— Jacob Boyle - CEO
MARCo, known as the friendly robot companion for mental wellbeing, has been a beacon of hope for over 10,000 users and dozens of health networks and school systems across 7 countries, for helping cope with challenges like anxiety, loneliness, depressed moods, and neurodivergence. But MARCo Health understands that access to mental health resources shouldn't be a privilege reserved for those with financial means.
"We created MARCo because everyone deserves to have dedicated, personalized support around the clock for their mental health," said Jacob Boyle, founder and CEO of MARCo Health. "However, we heard from many potential users who found the current price point a barrier, especially as out of pocket mental health costs are devastatingly high. We knew we had to find a way to make MARCo's support more accessible to those with a financial barrier."
Introducing MARCo-Lite: Same Care, Lower Cost
MARCo-Lite delivers the same core functionalities as its predecessors, providing companionship, coaching, and emotional support through engaging conversations and activities. While users won't experience the physical movements of the original MARCo or utilize a built-in screen, MARCo-Lite boasts extended battery life and a sleek design with customizable faces for more personalization. Most importantly, it integrates seamlessly with a user's smartphone, allowing them to access MARCo's comprehensive library of features through a convenient phone holder.
Early Access: "Name Your Price" Program
MARCo Health is dedicated to getting MARCo-Lite into the hands of those who need it most. As a first step, they're launching a limited-time "name your price" early access program.
"We trust our community to understand the value of mental health support," said Dr. Nithin Krishna, Chief Medical Officer of MARCo Health. "This program allows individuals who might not otherwise be able to afford MARCo to experience its benefits and contribute what they can."
50 Spots Available: Be Among the First to Experience MARCo-Lite
Starting today, 50 individuals can visit the MARCo-Lite early access page to "name their price" for a MARCo-Lite. This is a unique opportunity to be among the first to experience the power of MARCo and contribute to making mental healthcare more accessible for all.
“We believe everyone deserves access to mental health support,” added Tina Mulligan, Chief Customer Officer for MARCo. “The introduction of MARCo-Lite, coupled with our early access program, is a significant step towards making mental wellness a reality for all.”
About MARCo Health Inc.
MARCo Health Inc. is a leading developer of innovative solutions for mental and emotional wellbeing. Their flagship product, MARCo, is a robot companion designed to provide companionship, coaching, and emotional support to individuals of all ages. With a mission to make mental healthcare accessible and affordable, MARCo Health is dedicated to empowering individuals to take charge of their mental wellbeing.
About MARCo (the robot)
MARCo is a beloved companion for users young and old. Through advanced AI and a friendly, approachable design, MARCo can:
Engage in conversation: Using active listening and evidence-based techniques, MARCo offers emotional support and can guide users through difficult conversations.
Provide personalized coaching: Tailored to individual needs, MARCo can help users develop coping mechanisms, manage stress and anxiety, and build resilience.
Offer a Fun and Engaging Experience: With interactive activities, educational modules, and mindfulness exercises, MARCo makes mental health support engaging and accessible.
More than just a robot, MARCo is a trusted friend on the path to mental wellness.
