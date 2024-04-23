Submit Release
MPD Arrests Two Suspects for a January Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce the arrest of a man and a woman for a shooting in Southeast.

On Friday, January 26, 2024, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the suspects confronted the victim, inside of a residence, in the 400 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and fired, striking the victim. Both suspects fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, pursuant to DC Superior Court arrest warrants, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 42-year-old Stephan Moorer, of Southeast, DC, and 40-year-old Natasha Mack, of Southwest, DC. They are both charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

The detectives’ investigation determined that the victim was familiar with the suspects.

CCN: 24013007

